Welcome to the Jungle: The Joker gives a welcoming gesture during the Honey for the Heart Parade. The rain kept the crowds down at the annual Halloween Block Party in Athens in 2019, but elaborates costumes were not in short supply.
The annual Athens Halloween Block Party will be held Saturday, October 29, from 1 p.m. to 10 p.m. The list and times of activities uptown will include:
1 p.m. – 5 p.m.
Children and family activities on Court Street between Union Street and Washington Street organized by the Arts, Parks & Recreation Department. Featuring Rockin’ Reggie, Face-painting, Scavenger Hunt, and Special Programming at the Stage.
1:30 pm — 2 p.m.
Kids Costume Catwalk across the stage*
2 p.m. — 3 p.m.
Hocus Pocus Drag Queens — Readings and musical performances
2:30 pm — 4:30 pm
Athens Uptown Business Association Trick or Treat
3 p.m. — 4 p.m.
Guest Drag Queen face painting a the face-painting Table
5 p.m. — 6 p.m.
Honey for the Heart Halloween Parade. (Gather at Central Venue on Carpenter Street to participate prior to parade start.)
6 p.m. — 10 p.m. (Adult Block Party)
Musical Acts on the Stage Featuring: DJ B-Funk, DysFunktional Family Band, ATLNTS + Cloudboi, and Brick City Record Label Artist Showcase
*Stage will be located at the intersection of Court Street and Union Street.
Limited parking is available on the street and in the Athens Parking Garage. Parking may also be available on Ohio University Parking lots until 7 p.m., but is not guaranteed. Any cars still on university property after 7 p.m. are subject to being ticketed and/or towed at the owner’s expense.
For questions, please contact Deputy Service-Safety Director, Andrew Chiki, achiki@ci.athens.oh.us, 740-592-3340.
