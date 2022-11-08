The following General Election results are not official until canvassing is conducted.
As of 11 p.m. Tuesday, a total of 8,245 out of 8,933 precincts have reported in Ohio, according to the Ohio Secretary of State's office.
All 56 precincts have reported in Athens County. A total of 18,249 ballots were cast out of 38,989 registered voters, for a voter turnout of 46.81%.
In the Athens County Commissioner race, Democratic candidate Lenny Eliason will keep his seat after he received 9,480 votes, or 52.99%. Republican Alex Burcher had 6,458 votes (36.1%), while independent candidate Bill Hayes had 1,951 votes (10.91%).
In the Athens County Auditor race, incumbent and Republican Jill Thompson held off Democratic opponent Ric Wasserman. Thompson had 9,308 votes (51.80%), while Wasserman had 8,662 votes (48.24%).
George McCarthy, who ran for judge of the Court of Common Pleas, has 12,026 votes.
In the Ohio House of Representatives 94th District race, incumbent Jay Edwards, Republican from Nelsonville, received 18,472 votes total (58.58%), of which 7,870 were cast in Athens County. Tanya Conrath, Democratic candidate from Athens, received 13,063 votes total (41.42%), of which 10,225 votes were cast in Athens County.
For the Village of Coolville, 125 votes (59.81%) were cast against dissolution, while 84 votes (40.19%) were cast in favor, so the measure fails.
Statewide races
- Governor and Lieutenant Governor: Mike DeWine and John Husted, Republicans, 2,418,501 votes (63.06%), of which 8,595 were cast in Athens County; and Nan Whaley and Cheryl Stephens, Democrats, 1,416,470 votes (36.94%), of which 9,415 were cast in Athens County. In Athens County, a total of 50 votes were for write-in candidates.
- Attorney General: Jeffrey Crossman, Democrat, 1,511,453 votes (39.34%), of which 9,716 were cast in Athens County; Dave Yost, Republican, 2,330,610 votes (60.66%), of which 8,284 were cast in Athens County.
- Auditor of State: Keith Faber, Republican, 2,248,942 votes (59.27%), of which 7,516 were cast in Athens County; Taylor Sappington, Democrat, 1,545,336 votes (40.73%), of which 10,381 were cast in Athens County.
- Secretary of State: Chelsea Clark, Democrat, 1,500,394 votes (39.14%), of which 9,762 were cast in Athens County; Frank LaRose, Republican, 2,294,075 votes (59.85%), of which 7,982 were cast in Athens County; Terpsehore Tore Maras, 358,886 votes (1.01%), of which 197 were cast in Athens County.
- Treasurer of State: Scott Schertzer, Democrat, 1,554,260 (40.94%) votes, of which 10,003 were cast in Athens County; Robert Sprague, Republican, 2,241,936 (59.06%) votes, of which 7,828 were cast in Athens County.
- Chief Justice of the Supreme Court: Jennifer Brunner, Democrat, 1,659,905 votes (43.39%), of which 10,353 were cast in Athens County; Sharon Kennedy, Republican, 2,165,490 (56.61%) votes, of which 7,572 were cast in Athens County.
- Justice of the Ohio Supreme Court: Pat Fischer, Republican, 2,173,004 votes (57.71%), of which 7,597 were cast in Athens County; Terri Jamison, Democrat, 1,592,297 votes (42.29%), of which 10,257 were cast in Athens County.
- Justice of the Ohio Supreme Court: Pat DeWine, Republican, 2,150,289 votes (57.11%), of which 7,532 were cast in Athens County; Marilyn Zayas, Democrat, 1,615,049 votes (42.89%), of which 10,317 were cast in Athens County.
- US Senate: Tim Ryan, Democratic, 1,752,752 votes (46.16%), of which 10,773 were cast in Athens County; JD Vance, Republican, 2,044,559 votes (53.84%), of which 7,219 were cast in Athens County. In Athens County, there were 36 write-in ballots.
- US House of Representatives, 12th District: Troy Balderson, Republican, 182,158 votes (69.51%), of which 7,737 were cast in Athens County; Amy Rippel-Elton, Democrat, 79,891 votes (30.49%), of which 9,995 were cast in Athens County.
- Judge of the Court of Appeals, 4th District: Kristy Wilkin, Republican, 146,821 votes total, of which 10,544 were cast in Athens County.
Proposed Ohio Constitutional Amendments
- Issue 1: To require courts to consider factors like public safety when setting the amount of bail: 2,866,819 votes yes; 822,490 votes no. In Athens County, 11,721 votes were "yes" while 5,765 were "no."
- Issue 2: To prohibit local government from allowing non-electors to vote: 2,867,705 votes yes; 840,780 votes no. In Athens County, 11,115 votes were "yes" and 6,417 were "no."
