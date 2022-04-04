DeWine announces increase in funds to reduce crime
Ohio Governor Mike DeWine announced Monday that he is increasing the amount of grant funding available to help local law enforcement reduce incidents of violence in their communities.
The Ohio Violent Crime Reduction Grant Program, which was initially launched last year with $8 million from the state’s operating budget, will now total $58 million with the addition of $50 million from the American Recovery Plan Act (ARPA).
The Ohio Department of Public Safety’s Office of Criminal Justice Services (OCJS) began accepting grant applications for the $50 million in ARPA funding Monday. This added funding for the Ohio Violent Crime Reduction Grant Program is part of the $250 million in ARPA funds that DeWine and the Ohio General Assembly dedicated to first responders in December to counter various pressing issues exacerbated by the COVID-19 pandemic, including increased crime rates associated with a high number of law enforcement retirements and resignations.
More acts booked for State Fair
The Ohio State Fair has announced three more acts for this summer’s event, Willie Nelson, Ice Cube and ConFunkShun. Details on ticket sales and a list of already confirmed acts appear on Page A5.
On This Day in History
On this dasy, April 5, 1963, The Beetles receive their first silver disc for their song, “Please Please Me.”
