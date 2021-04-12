1. FEMA assistance. FEMA has announced that it will be providing funding for the funeral costs of those who died from COVID-19. Look for an article detailing the program in an upcoming edition. For more information, visit https://www.fema.gov/disasters/coronavirus/economic/funeral-assistance#apply
2. COVID-19 update. In Athens County, 4,958 confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 (41 new cases including numbers from the weekend) and 54 total deaths have been reported to date. Currently, there are 182 active cases in Athens County. There are now 1,041,389 total COVID-19 cases in Ohio, and 18,827 COVID-related deaths.
3. Public Transit. Athens Public Transit is officially returning to its pre-COVID schedule. See the full schedule on A3.
