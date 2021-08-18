1. The Athens City School District Board of Education is meeting is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 19 at the district office in Chauncey.
2. The Nelsonville Parade of the Hills has began! Look inside for the festival schedule.
3. On this day in history in 2011, Damien Echols, Jason Baldwin and Jessie Misskelley, dubbed the West Memphis Three, were released from prison after taking an Alford plea in the case of three murdered boys from Akransas in 1994. This type of plea allowed the men to maintain their innocence while pleading guilty as it was in their best interest.
