1.) Governor Mike DeWine has lifted the state of emergency order in Ohio. The order was first signed on March 9, 2020, the day of the first recorded COVID-19 case in the state.
2.) Juneteenth, taking place each year on June 19, has been signed into law as a federal holiday, giving it the same status as other federal holidays such as Veterans Day and Martin Luther King Jr. Day. The day is celebrated in commemoration of June 19, 1865 when Union Major General Gordon Granger announced the end of slavery in Galveston, Texas during a time where news of the Confederacy’s surrender had not reached the area. The day is considered by many as America’s second independence day.
3.) The Athens County Public Libraries Bookmobile is on the move and serving Athenians at various elementary schools throughout the week. A full schedule is include on the community page.
