1. In-person entertainment returns to Stuarts. Dwight Icenhower returns to Stuart's Opera House on Saturday, March 13, at 1:30 p.m. and 6 p.m. to kick-off the return of live, in-person, entertainment at Stuarts. Tickets are available at 740-753-1924.
2. COVID-19 update. In Athens County, 4,682 confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 (4 new cases) and 50 total deaths have been reported to date. There are now 983,486 total COVID-19 cases in Ohio, and 17,662 deaths.
3. A change in COVID-19 reporting. The Athens City-County Health Department announced that it will no longer be providing COVID-19 updates on Saturday's and Sunday's. It will continue it's daily updates Monday-Friday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.