1. Super Bowl Sunday. The Kansas City Chiefs and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers face off at 6:30 p.m. While it's the biggest day in sports, we all know the real star of the show – the food! A favorite of the newsroom are buffalo wings. Did you know that every year around 1.25 billion chicken wings are eaten on Superbowl Sunday?
2. Food distribution. A free food distribution will be held at the Athens County Fairgrounds supposed by the Food Solider Hunger Coalition. The distribution will be Saturday from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. No ID is required, however masks are.
3. COVID-19 update. There are now 914,530 total COVID-19 cases in Ohio, and 11,571 deaths. In Athens County, 4,189 confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 and 10 total deaths have been reported to date. Currently, there are 573 known active cases and 3,606 recovered cases of COVID-19 in Athens County.
