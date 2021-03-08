1. One year of COVID-19. Today marks one year since the first COVID-19 case was recorded in Ohio. The case was reported in Cuyahoga County. Gov. Mike DeWine declared a state of emergency and Ohio State University suspended classes until March 30. Ohio University and others were quick do the same.
2. COVID-19 in Athens. In Athens County, 4,671 confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 (7 new cases) and 49 total deaths have been reported to date. Currently, there are 201 known active cases in Athens County.
3. The Iditarod 2021. The world famous sled dog race started on Sunday in Anchorage. The near 1,000 race leads to Nome. The race typically takes 8-15 days or more. The race can be watched at https://iditarod.com/#.
