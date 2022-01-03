1. Nelsonville PD taking jurisdiction of Buchtel
The Nelsonville Police Department, as of Jan. 1, 2022, has taken over the responsibility of policing the Village of Buchtel.
Residents should still call 911 for all emergencies. For non-emergencies, call 740-753-1736.
2. Spooky Kids Club
The initial meeting of the Spooky Kids Paranormal Meet Up is being held at The Beehive in Glouster on Sunday, Jan. 9 at 2 p.m.
The group is open to children interested in ghosts, supernatural, scary stories, urban legends, Bigfoot and other spooky topics. Tentative plans are to meet once a month. The club is best suited for children aged seven to 13 but it is open to older children as well.
3. Children’s music program available at library
The Athens County Public Library system is hosting their Sprouting Melodies program beginning on Saturday, Jan. 8 at 11 a.m.
Children aged five and under are welcome to join with their families for shared music time. The program takes place the first Saturday of each month. More information can be found at the library website, www.myacpl.org.
