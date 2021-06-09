1. Friday Storytimes in June. The Athens County Public Libraries are are celebrating Pride Month. Stay tuned every Friday in June for online Storytimes celebrating LGBTQ+ identities and read by members of the LGBTQ+ community here in Athens County. Videos will be available for a limited time on ACPL’s Facebook page and YouTube channel, and will feature books in the collection. Fridays in June, MyACPL.org
2. COVID-19 update. Zero new cases of COVID-19 were reported in Athens County yesterday. Currently the county sits at 5,233 cases, 209 hospitalizations and 60 deaths since the beginning of the pandemic. Statewide there are 1,105,720 cases in Ohio.
3. Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh. Many Americans are fascinated by the British Royal family, the patriarch of which was born on this day in 1921. Queen Elizabeth’s husband of over half a century died earlier this year. He would have turned 100 years old today.
