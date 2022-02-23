1.) Five new COVID deaths
Athens County reported an additional five COVID deaths on Tuesday, with one person in their 60’s and two each in the 70’s and 80’s group.
Although cases have fallen in recent weeks and masking is being dropped at most county school districts, the county’s death toll from COVID-19 now stands at 124.
Vaccinations and booster shots remain highly effective at preventing severe disease and deaths from COVID-19 and may be scheduled at the Ohio Department of Health website.
2.) Vernal Pool exploration
Appalachian Understories is hosting a vernal pool exploration on Sunday, March 6 at 1 p.m. along the Adena Bikepath. Tickets for the event cost $20 for a two hour session.
Attendees will be able to explore the nesting habits of local amphibians that live in the pools.
Book your adventure today at www.appalachianunderstories.com.
3.) On this day in Black history
W.E.B. DuBois, one of the founders of the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People, was born on Feb. 23, 1868 in Great Barrington, Massachusetts.
The NAACP was formed in response to race riots held in Springfield, IL on Feb. 12, 1909. Over 50 white liberals and seven Black Americans met to discuss racial issues, resulting in the groups formation.
DuBois was also a historian, civil rights activist, sociologist, author, editor and Pan-Africanist in his life.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.