1. Buckeye Fresh! at the Farmers Market. Buckeye Health Plan is partnering with Produce Perks to host a Buckeye Fresh! farmers’ market day on Saturday, June 5, at Athens Farmers Market, from 1-11:30 a.m., to provide access to healthy, affordable food and raise awareness of the importance of good nutrition to local families. Buckeye members attending the Athens Farmers Market on Buckeye Fresh! Day can get up to $75 in fresh produce.
2. COVID-19 update. Once again, Athens County reported zero new cases of COVID-19 on Friday. There are currently 5,227 cases to date and 60 deaths.
3. Vax-A-Million. If you haven’t entered Vax-A-Million yet, there is still time before the next drawing. For more information and to enter visit ohiovaxamillion.com. To find a vaccine provider near you, visit gettheshot.coronavirus.ohio.gov.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.