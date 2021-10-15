1. Ohio University’s BobcaThon will be hosting a Haunted Hustle 5k on Saturday Oct. 23 at 10 a.m. The run costs $10 and all proceeds will be donated to McDonald House of Central Ohio. Registration can be completed online.
2. Trunk or Treat will be held on Thursday, Oct. 21 at The Market on State from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m.
3. On this day in history in 1968, United States Olympic runners Tommie Smith and John Carlos held their fists in the air in a Black Power salute on the podium as the Star Spangled Banner played. The photo of them remains one of the most iconic in sports history.
