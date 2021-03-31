1. April Fools' Day. The annual favorite of jokesters and marketing professionals happens every April 1. Though many have grown tired of the tradition over the years, laughter is scientifically proven to be good for your health, so perhaps silly pranks among friends and family could actually do you good!
2. COVID-19 update. There are now 1,017,566 total COVID-19 cases in Ohio, and 18,609 COVID-related deaths. In Athens County, 4,825 confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 (five new cases) and 52 total deaths have been reported to date. Currently, there are 122 active cases in Athens County. Two COVID-related hospitalizations were also reported on the dashboard for Athens County.
3. Tax relief for damage resulting from storms. In the wake of the recent storms and wind, Auditor Jill Thompson alerts property owners of real estate and manufactured homes that they may claim a reduction in the taxable value of their property for any damage that has occurred. Applications can be downloaded from Auditor Thompson’s website at www.athenscountyauditor.org or can be mailed by calling 740-592-3223.
