1.) Fall back

It’s almost time to change the clocks!

Daylight savings time ends at 2 a.m. on Sunday. Don’t forget to ‘fall back’ by setting your clocks an hour earlier.

2.) Toy donations

Help spread some holiday cheer as we approach the end of the year.

VFW Post 7174 in The Plains is holding its annual toy drive. All toys collected will be given to local agencies to pass out to families. The location is asking for new, opened toys which may be dropped off during business hours.

The location is open from 12 p.m. to at least 8 p.m. Monday through Saturday.

3.) This day in history

On Nov. 6, 1860, Abraham Lincoln was elected president. Lincoln’s election prompted the secession of several southern states where slavery was legal and contributed to the beginning of the civil war.

Trending Recipe Videos



(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.