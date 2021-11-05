1.) Fall back
It’s almost time to change the clocks!
Daylight savings time ends at 2 a.m. on Sunday. Don’t forget to ‘fall back’ by setting your clocks an hour earlier.
2.) Toy donations
Help spread some holiday cheer as we approach the end of the year.
VFW Post 7174 in The Plains is holding its annual toy drive. All toys collected will be given to local agencies to pass out to families. The location is asking for new, opened toys which may be dropped off during business hours.
The location is open from 12 p.m. to at least 8 p.m. Monday through Saturday.
3.) This day in history
On Nov. 6, 1860, Abraham Lincoln was elected president. Lincoln’s election prompted the secession of several southern states where slavery was legal and contributed to the beginning of the civil war.
