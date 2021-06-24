1.) A road closure in Athens at the intersection of Stimson Avenue and N. Cornwell Street will impact travel for Athens residents on June 23-24. Another road closure in Glouster will close a section of Monroe Street stretching between Maple and New Street starting June 25. This closure will continue until further notice.
2.) Vacation Bible School will be held from July 5-9 at Airline Church of Christ from 6:30-8:30 p.m. each day. A meal will take place beforehand at the church’s shelter house.
3.) Today in 1972, Title IX, the federal legislation prohibiting federally funded institutions from discriminating against students or employees based on their sex, was enacted into law.
