1. Todd Snider is coming to Stuart’s Opera House for a performance on Aug. 26, 2021 at 8 p.m. Tickets are on sale now at Stuart’s website.
2. The City of Nelsonville Parks and Recreation Committee meeting has been canceled and will be rescheduled in the future.
3. On this day in history, Woodstock Music Festival concluded in 1969, the music festival that became the blueprint for decades.
