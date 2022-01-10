1.) New COVID records
Athens County saw a record-setting 111 new COVID-19 cases reported on Monday, as well as one additional hospitalization.
In total, the county now has 1,037 known active cases of COVID-19.
At the state level, a new COVID record was reported on Monday as well, in hospitalizations. Ohio now has 6,747 people hospitalized with COVID-19, including 859 on ventilators.
2.) Vaccine clinic
This Friday, Jan. 14, the Athens City-County Health Department will host a COVID-19 booster clinic for ages 12-17 from 5 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at Heritage Hall, 191 West Union St.
A parent or guardian must be present, with those receiving boosters asked to bring vaccine cards.
Appointments may be scheduled https://gettheshot.coronavirus.ohio.gov/.
Anyone seeking an initial vaccine or booster may schedule an appointment at the URL above as well. Vaccinations remain highly effective at preventing severe disease and death from COVID-19.
3.) Locker libraries
If you live near Shade, Stewart, Amesville or New Marshfield, you can request library holds be delivered to the Athens County Public Libraries’ ‘locker libraries,’ where items can also be returned at any time.
To use the electronic lockers, reserve library items from the library catalog as you normally would online, and, when prompted, choose the locker library of your choice as the pickup location.
You will receive a notification on the day your items arrive at the lockers.
More information is available under ‘Locations and Hours’ on the ACPL website. Library staff members are also available to assist over the phone.
