1. Are you feeling lucky? Wednesday is St. Patrick's Day, the day that everyone pretends to be Irish, or at the very least wears green. Did you know that there are 34.7 million U.S. residents with Irish ancestry? This number is more than seven times the population of Ireland itself!
2. COVID-19 update. In Athens County, 4,711 confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 (14 new cases including the weekend) and 50 total deaths have been reported to date. Currently, there are 131 known active cases in Athens County. There are now 990,340 total COVID-19 cases in Ohio, and 17,871 deaths
3. Online vaccine registration. The statewide COVID-19 vaccine scheduling site is now available. Visit gettheshot.coronavirus.ohio.gov to schedule your and check if you are eligible.
