1. What is Ohio University? That may be the winning response on the Monday, March 15, airing of Jeopardy! when Ohio University will be featured as a clue. The episode will air 7:30 p.m. ET on CBS. OU will appear in the category, “A College Conference Call.”
2. No Farmers to Families this weekend. The food box giveaway will not be at the Athens County Fairgrounds this weekend. The program will return next weekend.
3. Daylight savings time. Don't forget Daylight savings time on Sunday, March 14. At 2 a.m. clocks need to be turned forward one hour.
