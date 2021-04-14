1. COVID-19 update. In Athens County, 4,974 confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 (10 new cases) and 54 total deaths have been reported to date. Currently, there are 175 active cases in Athens County. Three COVID-related hospitalizations were also added to the dashboard today for Athens County. There are now 1,045,945 total COVID-19 cases in Ohio, and 18,917 COVID-related deaths.
2. NAACP in Athens. As one outcome of the Athens Black Summit on Feb. 18, 2021, an exploratory committee is seeking members of the greater Athens community who are interested in forming an Athens Chapter of the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People (NAACP). Those interested in more information may send your name, mailing address, email address, and phone number before or by May 3, 2021, to: communityone77@gmail.com.
3. This day in history. On April 15, 1912 the RMS Titanic sank in the North Atlantic at 2:20 a.m. after hitting an iceberg. Only 710 of the 2,227 passengers/crew on board survived, making it one of the most deadly maritime disasters.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.