1. Hocking Hills Craft Show this weekend
Beginning at 10 a.m. today and ending Sunday, Aug. 29 at 4 p.m., Fisher Family Company Inc. is hosting the Hocking Hills Craft Show. Admission is $5 per person and parking is free.
2. Annual Celebrate Athens Auction & Dinner canceled
In light of the current public health climate, the Athens Area Chamber of Commerce has decided to cancel the event. All tickets purchased for the event will be refunded via the original method of payment. Anyone with questions can call 740-593-9353.
3. On this day in history
In 1955, Emmett Till, a 14-year-old Black boy was murdered in Money, Mississippi for allegedly flirting with a white woman. His mother chose to have an open-casket funeral so the world could see what was done to her son. His murderers were found not guilty and Carolyn Bryant later recanted her accusation saying, "Nothing that boy did could ever justify what happened to him."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.