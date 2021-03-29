1. This day in history. One of the most famous artists in the history, Vincent van Gogh, was born on March 30, 1853. The impressionist Dutch painter was born in the Netherlands. He created around 2,100 works of art, including 860 oil paintings – some of most famous being "Starry Night" and "Sunflowers."
2. COVID-19 update. In Athens County, 4,808 confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 (20 new cases including Sat. and Sun.) and 52 total deaths have been reported to date. Currently, there are 118 active cases in Athens County. Two COVID-related hospitalizations were also reported over the weekend for Athens County. There are now 1,013,119 total COVID-19 cases in Ohio, and 18,526 COVID-related deaths.
3. Vaccine update. The COVID-19 eligibility has officially expanded to included all those age 16 and older. The state scheduling website has been updated to reflect the change. to schedule a vaccine appointment, visit gettheshot.coronavirus.ohio.gov.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.