1. COVID-19 update. In Athens County, 5,208 confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 (4 new cases including Sat. & Sun.) and 58 total deaths have been reported to date. Currently, there are 53 active cases in Athens County. There are now 1,091,623 total COVID-19 cases in Ohio, and 19,528 COVID-related deaths.
2. Vaccine clinic. The Athens City-County Health Department will be hosting a vaccine clinic on Tuesday from 3:30-7 p.m. at Heritage Hall, 191 West Union St., Athens. Walk-ins are welcome.
3. Boil advisory. A boil advisory was issued at 1:30 p.m. Monday and is in effect until 3 p.m. Tuesday, for Pomeroy Road (from 99 Pomeroy Rd to Richland Ave) Warren Road, Farhills Drive and Aveline Street.
