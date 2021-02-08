1. Tree and Wildlife Packet sale. The Athens Soil and Water Conservation District (SWCD) is accepting orders through Feb. 12, for their 2021 Annual Tree and Wildlife Packet Sale. Additional information can be found at www.athensswcd.org or by calling the Athens SWCD office at 740-797-9686 ext. 5 or 800-582-8890.
2. For the Love of Athens. Arts West will be featuring its For the Love of Athens photo contest and exhibition celebrating the people and places of Athens County. The show will be on display from Feb. 12-March 26. The viewing is free and open to the public. Appointments can be made to see the show Tuesday-Friday from 2-6 p.m. To make an appointment, please call Arts West at 740-592-4315, or contact Program Specialist Emily Beveridge: ebeveridge@ci.athens.oh.us.
3. COVID-19 update. In Athens County, 4,230 confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 and 12 total deaths have been reported to date. Currently, there are 546 known active cases and 3,672 recovered cases of COVID-19 in Athens County. There are 922,143 total cases in Ohio and 11,659 deaths.
