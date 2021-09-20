1.) Please welcome our new assistant editor and reporter, Dani Kington!
Dani comes to us ready and eager to cover local news. We are so incredibly excited to have them join our team! Feel free to send any news tips or contact information to them at their email dkington@athensmessenger.com.
2.) Mass vaccination clinic this Friday
The Athens City-County Health Department is hosting a free vaccination clinic this Friday, Sept. 24 from 8:30 to 11:30 a.m. at Heritage Hall, 191 W. Union St. Appointments can be made online at https://gettheshot.coronavirus.ohio.gov/. This clinic is for ages 12+ and those under age 18 will need a parent or guardian present.
According to CDC data, unvaccinated people are 17 times more likely to be hospitalized with COVID-19. In Athens County, as of Friday, Sept. 17, there were 1,021 active COVID cases.
3.) Free, at-home COVID tests available at local libraries
Free, rapid COVID-19 test kits are available at public libraries in Athens County for curbside pick-up. A widget on the Athens County Public Libraries website, myacpl.org, shows in real time which locations have tests available.
These self-administered tests may be used at home and deliver results within minutes.
