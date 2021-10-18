1. Lost Flamingo Theater Company will be putting on performances of Rocky Horror Picture Show on Oct. 21, 22 and 23 starting at 7 p.m. at The Union. Tickets are $8 for those 21+ and $10 for attendees younger than 21. Those wishing to attend are recommended to arrive early as seating is limited as fill quickly.
2. The Circleville Pumpkin Show, held annually in Circleville, begins Wednesday, Oct. 20. Pumpkin treats including bread, waffles, pizza and chili can be enjoyed while watching pumpkin carvers and taking a spin on various rides.
3. On this day in history in 1781, the British were defeated at Yorktown by George Washington's army, bringing an end to the American Revolution.
