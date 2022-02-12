31 seconds. That’s all it took for Joe Burrow to inspire thousands of gifts to combat food insecurity and poverty in his hometown.
Since his Heisman acceptance speech in 2019, Burrow has climbed to new heights in his professional career, culminating in his appearance this Sunday in Super Bowl LVI. During his journey from Athens to L.A., he never forgot where he came from.
In his historic speech, Burrow took the time to bring attention to the issue of poverty in Athens County, a rate which now sits at 22% and is nearly twice the national average of 11.4% and state average of 12.6%.
Less than a month later, the Athens County Food Pantry had received over half a million dollars in donations from across the country by people that he had inspired.
No one knew that in just two years, that young man would be heading to the Super Bowl and the wave of generosity that he started would equate to over $1.5 million in donated funds with the amount continuing to rise.
Karin Bright, president of the Athens County Food Pantry, believes that Burrow’s mention of children going home after school to a lack of food helped paint viewers a picture of hunger in America, and explained that while she thinks people knew that hunger was an issue, they didn’t know the impact it had on everyday people.
“That picture, that image — I think hit people and it hit them hard. When you imagine the kids that live down the street from you, are they these kids? Do I know some of these kids?” she said. “That put a human sense to the issue. We can talk about statistics all day long but when you hear ‘not a lot of food on the table, hungry after school’ that is a gut check.”
The initial round of donations equated to $650,000, an amount that the food pantry wanted to ensure could be used to effect real change for the people of the area. Enter the Foundation for Appalachian Ohio, who not only matched the food pantry’s $350,000 initial investment, but helped set up an endowment fund in Burrow’s name that can assist in feeding the hungry and fighingt the causes of food insecurity. The Joe Burrow Hunger Relief Fund, established in July 2020 by this collaboration, has the ability to extend the assistance beyond Athens County as FAO serves all 32 counties in the Appalachian region of the state.
For Bright, the ultimate goal of the food pantry would be to cause such change and create such a positive impact that the pantry becomes obsolete.
“Food and hunger insecurity is always going to be our focus but what can we do to reduce that need to make sure that people are fed. How can we do that and what are things that we can we do?” said Bright. “Is there a possibility that at some point in the future, the food pantries in Athens County can go out of business because they aren’t needed anymore?”
While this is a lofty and some — including Bright — would say improbable goal, she believes that the need for entities like the food pantry can certainly be reduced.
“If we could get people where they need to be so they do not need those safety nets, that they can do what they want to do — which is take care of their own lives — that’s what everybody wants,” she said.
Money from that first round of donations was able to be used to revamp the ACFP’s distribution model. Prior to the funding, the pantry had a $75,000 annual budget, meaning that a certain amount was set aside for supplies each month. Once that money was spent and the food distributed, hungry people had to be turned away. This is no longer an issue. If stocks begin to deplete, shelves are filled to ensure that no one leaves the pantry empty handed.
“There will be food there for them and it won’t be just some food. It will be the traditional boxes and bags that we pack,” said Bright. “We’re able to maintain that.”
Other short-term improvements included the purchase of their first commercial refrigerator and the incorporation of hygiene supplies into the distribution bags.
Some of the money was paid forward to feed hungry students when the pandemic hit and they were cut off from regular access to school lunches. This included Cat’s Cupboard run by Ohio University to help international students that were stuck on campus and ineligible for other programs due to their citizenship status.
Ohio Department of Education data shows that in the same year Burrow won the Heisman, nearly 85% of Nelsonville-York High School students and 86% of Nelsonville-York Elementary School students were enrolled in the free and reduced lunch program.
Donated money was used to start the “On The Road” program in partnership with Rural Action, which twice a month brings food pantry supplies out into the communities to lessen the transportation burden on needy people as well as those that can’t make it to the pantry during regular business hours.
The remainder of the first $650,000 is planned to be used for intermediate plans including ways to help clients with transportation issues get to the pantry. A majority of these programs have been put on hold due to the limits the COVID-19 pandemic has set on gathering.
Donations haven’t ended following the Heisman speech. When Burrow was injured his first season with the Bengals, more donations came. When the team broke their 31-year playoff win drought, more donations came. When they won the AFC Conference Championship game in overtime with a field goal sending them to the Super Bowl for the first time since 1988, more donations came.
The vast majority of these donations didn’t come from large corporations but from everyday people hoping to give back what they can to people in need that they will likely never even meet.
The fund has adopted a quote attributed to Vincent Van Gough that says, “Great things are done by a series of small things brought together.”
Bright believes this is the perfect example of all the small donations and circumstances coming together as a whole to have a lasting impact.
“It’s not just the speech. It’s not just that he was injured and rehabbed. It’s not that all of a sudden this very, very, very good quarterback is leading his team to the Super Bowl but you have to put all those pieces together,” she said. “It’s proof that dreams can come true but they come true because people come together and they work hard together for a common goal.”
For President and CEO of FAO Cara Dingus-Brook, it’s about so much more than the money. It’s about the hope that Burrow gives people.
“He’s raised a profile on the needs while at the same time raising the hope. We all are responsible to keep that vision with him — that this region is not an underdog,” she said.
“Sometimes I think we think of a leader as they scored a touchdown but it’s what he’s inspired others to do for themselves. Literally tens of thousands of people have given. They’ve stopped. They’ve taken the time. They’ve made a gift to help someone else.”
Since the AFC Conference Championship game on Jan. 30, the fund has received over $90,000 in donations.
“We’ve come so far in a short amount of time with Joe Burrow as the spokesman for the issues that we have in our region. It’s the springboard that we all need to work together to solve these problems,” said Ron Strickmaker, FAO board chair.
As to what could come following the Super Bowl — whether the Bengals win or lose — no one can predict the future. It seems with Joe Burrow, the sky is the limit.
