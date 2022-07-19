So far, over 6,000 votes have been cast statewide during early voting in the primary election, which is set for Aug. 2.
Ohio Secretary of State Frank LaRose announced that as of July 8, 44,407 absentee ballots were requested by mail or in-person for the state legislative and executive committee races. To those ballots, a total of 28,178 Democratic ballots were requested, while 16,229 Republican ballots were requested.
According to the Athens County Board of Elections’ website, 280 ballots were requested as of Sunday. Of those 213 were mailed absentee ballots, 56 were in-office, six were hand carry and five were requested via email.
Of that total, 188 Democratic ballots were requested, while 92 Republic ballots were requested.
As of July 15, a total of 62 ballots were received by the Athens County Board of Elections.
On the Aug. 2 primary ballots in Athens County, there are two races — State Central Committee, 30th District, and state representative, 94th District.
The Democratic ballot includes John Haseley and Karla D. Gregory-Martin, both running unopposed for their respective races — man and woman — for a State Central Committee seat. Rhyan Goodman is running unopposed in the primary for state representative.
On the Republican ballot, two candidates are running to represent their part on the November ballot for the State Central Committee, 30th District. Jim Carnes and Shannon L. Walker are running in the “man” race. Nichole Hunter and LeeAnn Johnson are running in the “woman” race.
Incumbent Jay Edwards is running unopposed in the primary for his seat in the state House of Representatives, 94th District.
Athens County Board of Elections, located at 15 S. Court St, No. 130, will host in-person absentee voting hours from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. July 25-29, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. July 30, 1-5 p.m. July 31 and 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Aug. 1.
The primary election will be Aug. 2. Polls will be open from 6:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m.
Mailed absentee ballots must be postmarked by Aug. 1. The last day for the board to receive mail-in ballots that were postmarked on or before Aug. 1 is Aug. 12.
In other election matters, Ohio Secretary of State Frank LaRose recently announced that for the 2022 General Election, Ohio’s 88 county board of elections will utilize the State Board oF Education districts designated by the Governor Mike DeWine on Jan. 31.
By law, 11 board members are elected by Ohio voters, and their districts must be newly established by the General Assembly according to the most recent restricting process.
Since the General Assembly did not establish new board districts within the time required by law, DeWine issues a Letter of Designation, according a the Secretary of State’s Office press release.
Those in Athens County who live within State Sentate District 30, will be part of the State Board of Education’s District 8, which will be represented by Michelle Newman, executive director of the canal Market District in downtown Newark.
Those who live in the part of Athens County represented by State Senate District 20 will be is the State Board of Education’s District 6. They will be represented by Dr. Antoinette Miranda, a professor of School Psychology in The Ohio State University’s Department of Educational Studies.
The 2022 General Election is set for Nov. 8. The deadline to register to vote in that election is Oct. 11. Early in-person voting begins Oct. 12.
