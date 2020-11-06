Funding for those working to promote connections with nature in Appalachian Ohio will soon be granted by the Foundation of Appalachian Ohio (FAO).
The funding is through Environmental Stewardship Pillar of Prosperity at FAO. Grants will help public, nonprofit and fiscally sponsored organizations facilitate connections to nature among those who live throughout the 32 Appalachian Ohio counties.
Up to $60,000 in funding is available, with proposals due by Nov. 30, 2020 and applications available at www.AppalachianOhio.org/GetOutdoors.
“Our region is home to some of the most beautiful natural spaces in the world,” said FAO President and CEO, Cara Dingus Brook. “As COVID-19 creates challenges for indoor activities, we’re grateful to be helping more Appalachian Ohioans enjoy time outdoors.”
FAO welcomes proposals for projects that create or enhance trails, bike paths, parks, and green spaces, and that otherwise connect more people in Appalachian Ohio with the benefits of time spent in nature.
Examples of potential projects include: making outdoor spaces more accessible to citizens of varied physical abilities; reclaiming blighted spaces in communities to increase public access to the outdoors; and creative endeavors that encourage time outdoors and stewardship of natural resources, for example funding infrastructure to enable Arts in the Park.
A total of $60,000 is available in funding for the 2020 grant cycle. FAO anticipates making grants of approximately $5,000, though in some cases, grants of $10,000 or more may be awarded.
To learn more about this grant opportunity and apply today, visit www.AppalachianOhio.org/GetOutdoors. To learn more about the Environmental Stewardship Pillar or make a gift, visit www.AppalachianOhio.org or contact FAO at 740.753.1111.
