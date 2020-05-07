The next corridor to receive upgrades in the city of Athens will be Stimson, and the over $7.8 million project will move forward despite current concerns surrounding the economy.
On Monday, the city council passed an ordinance that would allow the city’s Service-Safety Director to enter into a loan of over $5 million for the project, pushing the ordinances through with emergency readings due to a time limit. The city expects to receive a $2.17 million Ohio Small Cities grant, however, the project must be approved at least 30 days before the loan deadline of June 10.
“Clearly, this is a huge part of this project and something we should not miss out on,” explained Council Member Sam Crowl.
Crowl is the Vice-Chair of the Transportation Committee, and has been handling the ordinances involved with this project instead of Council Member and Transportation Committee Chair Peter Kotses, who has recused himself from discussion and voting on the matter. Kotses is the owner of Athens Bicycle, located off Stimson Avenue, and is also a vocal advocate for active transportation.
“Stimson Avenue is one of (Athens’) main arteries, and it hasn’t been worked on in quite some time,” Crowl said, noting the street had originally been constructed about half a century ago in the 1970s.
Due to this, the street’s layout could be better suited to modern needs. The Stimson Avenue and State Street intersection has been cited as a dangerous intersection, with 19 crashes, three of which involving pedestrians, during the past five years.
The state-offered time-critical loan, thanks to COVID-19, allows for a year of interest-free financing, and the first payment is due 30 months after the loan closing.
The project will provide a full-depth pavement replacement, pedestrian facility upgrades, lighting improvements, new traffic signals, landscaping, and water and sewer upgrades. It will affect the section of Stimson stretching from the roundabout next to the Hocking River and up onto Carpenter Street next to Court Street.
Construction is currently scheduled to begin in 2021. The engineering and construction contracts must be awarded this year.
The city is also eyeing other external funding measures to help with this project, especially with an over $7.8 million price tag. Specifically, the city is eyeing an Ohio Public Works grant of $400,000 and an Ohio Department of Transportation Safety fund grant of $500,000.
At the end of March, the city had only approved $630,000 in city funding.
The project construction is planned to last three years, and will help make Stimson appear more like the other corridors in the city (East State, Richland Avenue, Columbus Road and West Union).
Specifics on the project include a new sidewalk for the north portion of the corridor, a shared-use path for pedestrians and bicyclists on the southern portion, and a connection to the Hockhocking Adena Bikeway. One costly aspect of the project will be to move all utilities underground while upgrading at the same time. This applies to the sanitary and storm sewers and the water lines, as well as electric and telecommunication lines.
This will help keep utilities safer, as they will not be exposed to the elements and will not be in the way above-ground for emergency services and other construction.
