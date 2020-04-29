Poll workers

After an unprecedented change in the Ohio Primary Election, the state finally held its Election Day on Tuesday. The mail in election replaced what would have been a traditional in-person election 6 weeks ago due to concerns of further spreading COVID-19.

This is a full list of 2020 Primary Election results, as provided Tuesday night by the Athens County Board of Elections. The full election results came in after print time on Tuesday evening and were unable to be printed in Wednesday’s edition.

All results are unofficial until a final, official count is conducted. This is may not be announced until May 8 or later. Candidates are listed in the order as presented on the ballot.

With absentee ballots counted and all 56 precincts reporting:

Total ballots cast: 8,399

Total Democratic ballots cast: 6,607

Total Republican ballots cast: 1,779

Total non-partisan ballots cast: 2

Democratic Party

Delegates-at-large and alternates-at-large to the National Convention:

  • Michael Bennet – 10
  • Joseph R. Biden, Jr. – 3,758
  • Michael R. Bloomberg – 90
  • Cory Booker – 0
  • Pete Buttigieg – 65
  • Tulsi Gabbard – 52
  • Amy Klobuchar – 89
  • Deval Patrick – 1
  • Bernie Sanders – 1,986
  • Tom Steyer – 20
  • Elizabeth Warren – 280

15th District Representative

  • Daniel McArthur Kilgore – 1,957
  • Joel Newby – 2,933

Justice of the Supreme Court

  • John P. O’Dennell – 4,676
  • Jennifer Brunner – 4,810

Judge of the 4th District Court of Appeals

No valid petition

30th District State Senator

  • Michael Fletcher – 4,503

94th District State Representative

  • Katie O’Neill – 3,256

Judge of the Court of Common Pleas, general division

  • Pat Lang – 4,881

Judge of the Court of Common Pleas, Probate/Juvenile Division

  • Rusty Rittenhouse – 2,736
  • Zachary Saunders – 3,122

County Commissioner

  • Charlie Adkins – 4,656
  • Chris Chmiel – 4,887

Prosecuting Attorney

  • Keller Blackburn – 4,574

Clerk of Court of Common Pleas

  • Candy S. Russell – 4,755

Sheriff

  • Rodney Smith – 4,984

County Recorder

  • Jessica Markins – 4,707

County Treasurer

  • Peter Kotses – 2,249
  • Ric Wasserman – 3,668

County Engineer

  • Jeff Maiden –4,817

Coroner

  • Carl Ortman – 4,999

Republican Party

Delegates-at-large and alternates-at-large to the National Convention:

  • Donald J. Trump – 1,594

15th District Representative to Congress

  • Shelby Xavier Hunt – 199
  • Steve Stivers – 1,202

Justice of the Supreme Court

  • Sharon Kennedy – 1,413
  • Judi French – 1,367

4th District Judge of the Court of Appeals

  • Peter B. Abele – 1,512

30th District Member of State Central Committee, man

  • Jim Carnes – 1,325

30th District Member of State Central Committee, woman

  • LeeAnn Johnson – 1,294

30th District State Senator

  • Frank Hoagland – 1,324

94th District State Representative

  • Jay Edwards – 1,516

Judge of Court of Common Pleas, general division

No valid petition

Judge of Court of Common Pleas, Probate/Juvenile Division

Scott M. Robe (Had previously dropped from the race.

  • ) – 0
  • Kenneth E. Ryan – 1,149

County Commissioner

No valid petition

Prosecuting Attorney

No valid petition

Clerk of Court of Common Pleas

No valid petition

Sheriff

No valid petition

County Recorder

No valid petition

County Treasurer

No valid petition

County Engineer

No valid petition

Coroner

No valid petition

Member of County Central Committee

  • Peter Couladis – 8

ISSUES

Athens — Ward 1, Precinct 3

Sunday sales of alcohol for first floor of Cats Corner, 110 W. Union Street.

  • Yes — 72
  • No — 13

Albany Village — Fire Protection levy

  • Yes — 112
  • No — 27

Buchtel Village — Current Expenses levy

  • Yes — 64
  • No — 21

