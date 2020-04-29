After an unprecedented change in the Ohio Primary Election, the state finally held its Election Day on Tuesday. The mail in election replaced what would have been a traditional in-person election 6 weeks ago due to concerns of further spreading COVID-19.
This is a full list of 2020 Primary Election results, as provided Tuesday night by the Athens County Board of Elections. The full election results came in after print time on Tuesday evening and were unable to be printed in Wednesday’s edition.
All results are unofficial until a final, official count is conducted. This is may not be announced until May 8 or later. Candidates are listed in the order as presented on the ballot.
With absentee ballots counted and all 56 precincts reporting:
Total ballots cast: 8,399
Total Democratic ballots cast: 6,607
Total Republican ballots cast: 1,779
Total non-partisan ballots cast: 2
Democratic Party
Delegates-at-large and alternates-at-large to the National Convention:
- Michael Bennet – 10
- Joseph R. Biden, Jr. – 3,758
- Michael R. Bloomberg – 90
- Cory Booker – 0
- Pete Buttigieg – 65
- Tulsi Gabbard – 52
- Amy Klobuchar – 89
- Deval Patrick – 1
- Bernie Sanders – 1,986
- Tom Steyer – 20
- Elizabeth Warren – 280
15th District Representative
- Daniel McArthur Kilgore – 1,957
- Joel Newby – 2,933
Justice of the Supreme Court
- John P. O’Dennell – 4,676
- Jennifer Brunner – 4,810
Judge of the 4th District Court of Appeals
No valid petition
30th District State Senator
- Michael Fletcher – 4,503
94th District State Representative
- Katie O’Neill – 3,256
Judge of the Court of Common Pleas, general division
- Pat Lang – 4,881
Judge of the Court of Common Pleas, Probate/Juvenile Division
- Rusty Rittenhouse – 2,736
- Zachary Saunders – 3,122
County Commissioner
- Charlie Adkins – 4,656
- Chris Chmiel – 4,887
Prosecuting Attorney
- Keller Blackburn – 4,574
Clerk of Court of Common Pleas
- Candy S. Russell – 4,755
Sheriff
- Rodney Smith – 4,984
County Recorder
- Jessica Markins – 4,707
County Treasurer
- Peter Kotses – 2,249
- Ric Wasserman – 3,668
County Engineer
- Jeff Maiden –4,817
Coroner
- Carl Ortman – 4,999
Republican Party
Delegates-at-large and alternates-at-large to the National Convention:
- Donald J. Trump – 1,594
15th District Representative to Congress
- Shelby Xavier Hunt – 199
- Steve Stivers – 1,202
Justice of the Supreme Court
- Sharon Kennedy – 1,413
- Judi French – 1,367
4th District Judge of the Court of Appeals
- Peter B. Abele – 1,512
30th District Member of State Central Committee, man
- Jim Carnes – 1,325
30th District Member of State Central Committee, woman
- LeeAnn Johnson – 1,294
30th District State Senator
- Frank Hoagland – 1,324
94th District State Representative
- Jay Edwards – 1,516
Judge of Court of Common Pleas, general division
No valid petition
Judge of Court of Common Pleas, Probate/Juvenile Division
Scott M. Robe (Had previously dropped from the race.
- ) – 0
- Kenneth E. Ryan – 1,149
County Commissioner
No valid petition
Prosecuting Attorney
No valid petition
Clerk of Court of Common Pleas
No valid petition
Sheriff
No valid petition
County Recorder
No valid petition
County Treasurer
No valid petition
County Engineer
No valid petition
Coroner
No valid petition
Member of County Central Committee
- Peter Couladis – 8
ISSUES
Athens — Ward 1, Precinct 3
Sunday sales of alcohol for first floor of Cats Corner, 110 W. Union Street.
- Yes — 72
- No — 13
Albany Village — Fire Protection levy
- Yes — 112
- No — 27
Buchtel Village — Current Expenses levy
- Yes — 64
- No — 21
