This is the fourth in a series of articles on natural burial. Many Athens Messenger readers might remember Art Gish. We are grateful that Peggy Gish volunteered to share her story about Art’s natural burial. Future articles will focus on topics including natural burial plots, funeral home offerings, and burial rituals.
No one expects to die in an accident. And when it happens, it’s a shock, and you and your family may be ill prepared to deal with it. Which is why it is helpful to talk about these things ahead of time with those who would end up making decisions with or for you.
When my husband, Art, died of a tractor accident on our farm, almost 12 years ago, I was even out of the country, so others on the farm where the first responders, and local authorities stepped in to legally identify him and verify the cause of death. My son called me to let me know. I was shaken, but needed to plan quickly for my return, and make some immediate, basic decisions of how to proceed with caring for his body and memorial plans.
I was very thankful that years before this tragic event, Art and I had discussed how we wanted to deal with end of-life matters. And fortunately, we were of a similar mind about it. We did not want to go the traditional route of paying huge amounts of money to a business that would embalm our bodies for show and then put into an elaborate indestructible casket, and try to deny or prolong the natural process of going back into the earth. We wanted our remains to be taken care of as simply and naturally as possible, yet with dignity and care.
We did a little investigating and found that it was legal in Ohio to have a natural, at home burial, and so we agreed we would find a place on our farm to do that when the time came. I had spent much of my free time walking in our woods, hunting mushrooms and berries, and found it a place of quiet beauty and healing from working in war-torn areas of the world. I always felt it would be a peaceful place to be laid to rest.
So, when I came home in crisis mode, my adult boys and I found a small, flat, clearing, not far into the woods, where at one time Art had tended our beehives. It was a peaceful and beautiful place just off the main trail.
Because his body had been taken by forensic authorities to Dayton for the examinations and verifications, his remains were kept in a body bag in refrigeration, until we could care for it. I had not had a choice about how they dealt with it. In order to have a home burial, I had to sign papers with the Health Department. They advised me where to bury, such as not on or close to a hillside or a body of running water, etc., with the possibility of someone coming out to inspect and verify it.
Earlier, having been an organic market farmer, Art had joked, half-seriously, about just having his body put into our huge compost pile and be put back into the garden. But, when faced with the decision, we had to take many practical matters in mind, and no one seriously considered that option. (But it said something about his understanding and desire for it to be as natural as possible.) Two friends built a simple wooden casket, with rails on the sides, so my extended family could carry his remains into the woods with dignity and reverence.
A few days before the burial, my sons and I dug the grave while my daughter-in-law helped clear the site. A heavy emotional time turned out to be meaningful and bonding for us, and gave us a way to personally care for Art’s body. Some friends came and did the finishing touches, leaving mounds of dirt at the edge of the grave for filling in.
On the morning of our family burial ceremony, a close friend took his truck and drove Art’s remains, in the wooden casket, back to the farm. The setting gave our family privacy as we gathered to remember him, and care for the burial. That afternoon, we had an open memorial time in town that friends arranged for. Friends also provided a meal afterwards, giving and strengthening the gift of community at this vulnerable time.
Months later, I found a large rectangular stone that had been used as a stepping stone where a door had been in the farmhouse, but had been put aside when we built on an addition. I arranged for a plaque with the important information to be mounted in the stone and for it to be set in the ground as a headstone. Again, it was using something simple and from the farm, as he would have liked. There is even room at the gravesite for me to be laid to rest there, if that seems appropriate when the time comes.
Since then, when walking in the woods, I often pass by the gravesite, and sometimes sit there in a wrought iron chair, nestled under a shady tree. It’s not difficult for me to keep up the grounds at the site. I am thankful that I have been able to deal with a very unfortunate and tragic situation in a way that is In line with our beliefs and lifestyle, not financially burdening, and in a place that is part of my ongoing life. And I am grateful for the loving community of people who reached out to support and help me each step of the way.
Many thanks to Peggy Gish for sharing her story. Our Facebook Page, Southeast Ohio Natural Burial Working Group, contains more information. If you have questions or suggestions for future articles, please let us know.
Southeast Ohio Natural Burial Working Group members are Starmary Castro, Cheryl Cesta, Wenda Sheard, and Natalie Wilson. They may be reached via their Facebook page, or by emailing Cheryl at cherylcesta@gmail.com
The group’s second Death Cafe, which is a safe space to talk about mortality and end-of-life planning, will be held 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. on Sunday, June 26th. To register and obtain location details, email SEOhioDeathCafes@gmail.com.
