Today, a dollar won’t get you much, maybe a candy bar or a can of Pepsi. But in 1980, one Athens family won a home for a buck.
In 1980, Laura Parrotti, 72, won a home on the west side of Athens at 11 Maple Street for $1 in a lottery — and still has the winning ping-pong ball to prove it — number 024.
“We were ecstatic, just ecstatic,” Parrotti said.
Parrotti won her dollar home as part of a program Athens homestead lottery that used federal funds to purchase houses in poor repair and raffle them off, with the obligation that lucky winners renovate the property.
And renovate the property she did. She said the house needed substantial work, and she and her husband at the time had decided not just to renovate it, but build onto the structure with a vision of their own.
The Parrotti family made considerable changes to the layout of the structure.
That included a deck out the back, stripping out the floors and varnishing them, installing a new bathtub, and most substantially — turning the attic into an upstairs.
They also moved the stairs to make access to the upstairs more comfortable and changed the downstairs layout so you didn’t have to walk through rooms to access the next, by installing a hallway.
Work on the house began in October of 1980, and the family had moved into the home by the summer of 1981.
Although the Parrottis did some of the work on the home themselves, they also put much of the work to contractors and took out a loan to the tune of $26,700. For that loan, the Athens Housing Center, responsible for the lottery, offered a modest 3% rehabilitation interest rate toward the repairs.
Parrotti said she had moved to Athens in the late 1970s as a graduate student at Ohio University and that she and her husband had been renters up until then, with two kids and a third on the way.
She said at the time, she read about the Athens Housing Center homesteader lottery in The Athens Messenger and they qualified for the income requirements for the program. They had gone to see the four houses that were up for the lottery, and they had decided they liked the home on Maple because it felt safest.
According to a 1981 Athens Messenger article, the Athens homesteader lottery required not only a promise that renovate the home, but that they live in the house for four years.
“Of course that was no issue for us,” Parrotti said. “We loved it — still do.”
Forty years later, Parrotti still lives there.
