This year marks 40 years since Gerry Krzic completed his work with the Peace Corps and left South Korea, but in a way, South Korea never left him.
Recently, Krzic and all other Peace Corps participants who served in South Korea received a COVID-19 care package from the country. A 2020 thank-you for service in a time when their country was most in need.
Krzic, of Athens, first became interested in the Peace Corps after his high school biology teacher showed his class slides from his own time in the Peace Corps in India. Later, in college at Bowling Green, Krzic studied abroad in Brazil, getting his first taste of international travel and service. Upon graduation, he entered the Peace Corps and had no clue where he would be sent.
“They offered me Korea. Boy, I got lucky on that cause it’s been something that’s influenced my whole life,” Krzic said.
Krzic served in South Korea from 1977-1980, during which time he worked in Yecheon, a remote village, teaching English at a local school. He had no prior knowledge of the country and did not speak Korean.
“I couldn’t even use chopsticks,” Krzic said with a laugh.
Thanks to the intensive three-month training program, Krzic quickly learned the basics of the Korean language and culture, though he said he learned much more by living and working in the village.
The Peace Corps entered South Korea following the end of the Korean War, the war between North and South Korea that lasted three years and devastated the country. South Korea was in the early stages of rebuilding itself when the Peace Corps came to offer help.
“It was a developing country. You could see they were moving forward at that time,” Krzic said. “At the same time, a lot of us were really developing in the same time. Our formative years and Korea’s formative years in a way were the same.”
Krzic recalled that each day after school, the teachers would all go out to the tearooms of the village, for tea, coffee and socializing.
He became immersed in the culture and eventually met his now-wife through the program, a Korean woman and fellow teacher at the school he was placed at. 40 years later, the two are happily married, have a daughter, and have returned to Korea countless times.
Krzic is now the Director of the Ohio Program of Intensive English at Ohio University and also serves as president of the Friends of Korea, a group founded by former Peace Corps volunteers that strives to foster the relationship between the United States and South Korea. The group particularly focuses on helping Korean immigrants in the United States.
Earlier this year, the Korea Government through its Korea Foundation reached out to the Friends of Korea once more for help, this time seeking a list of names and addresses of former Peace Corps volunteers.
In total, 514 “COVID-19 Survival Boxes” were sent out to former volunteers. The boxes each contained 100 face masks, instant coffee – the kind Krzic frequently drank while in-country, silver chopsticks, a folding fan, disposable gloves and more. Krzic claims that the coffee was his favorite item to receive. The box was a token of gratitude from the Korean government.
“We helped them and now they’re helping us. Through Friends of Korea, we’re still helping each other,” Krzic said.
South Korea now sits as one of the wealthiest countries in the world and has been lauded by many for its quick and effective response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
South Korea now has its version of the Peace Corps, the World Friends of Korea. Krzic has had the opportunity to meet with volunteers for the World Friends of Korea. He says it’s gratifying to see the country that they helped now helping others.
“We see ourselves in the form of young Koreans now who are going to serve internationally,” Krzic said.
Each year, the Korea Foundation works to bring back Peace Corps volunteers and servicemen and women who served during the Korean War. The visits serve as a thank you.
“The Koreans have never forgotten,” Krzic said. “We couldn’t do a revisit this year due to the coronavirus. That’s how they came up with these COVID boxes. It’s touched a lot of people, not only with these memories but that someone else was thinking about you during this time.”
