With as much as a foot of snow falling in parts of Ohio since late Sunday, the Ohio Department of Transportation has had its plows full. The department has been preparing for the storm since Wednesday of last week, making plans and adjusting as the forecast changed.
According to the southeast Ohio branch of ODOT’s Twitter page, the department has been tracking the inclement weather since Jan. 12. Pre-treatment of roadways began a few days prior to the storm on Friday, Jan. 14. The treatment, a mixture of 75% water and 25% rock salt, helps to form a barrier on the roadways and slows down the buildup of snow to give plows a head start.
“The salt takes some time to work. It doesn’t magically evaporate snow,” said Matt Bruning, press secretary for ODOT. “The pre-treatment is not meant to be an anti-snow, anti-ice preventative measure that will keep it from accumulating. It simply gives our crews a running start.”
Pre-treatment can be washed away if storms start as freezing rain as it did in some parts of Ohio over the weekend. Other byproducts can be added to lower the freezing point but do so at an increased cost, making them less commonly used.
For plow drivers, their workday begins when they receive their routes, which typically take about one to two hours to complete. At noon on Monday, there were 1,038 plows still on the road with more than 900 still out six hours later. Their routes aren’t set in stone though as with weather constantly changing, adjustments sometimes need to be made. At times where snow is falling heavily, plows may need to be taken off less traveled roadways in order to help clear areas such as Route 33 or 50.
The focus for ODOT isn’t to completely clear the roads during continued snowfall. In reality, making the roads drivable is far more important than removing all snow from them.
“Our main goal during a storm is to keep things passable, not perfect,” said Bruning. “What that means is will you be able to drive on the road? Yes. Will you be able to go the speed limit? Nowhere near it.”
Even if speeds are slowed exponentially, as long as cars are able to travel on highly-used routes, this is a win for ODOT. This method ensures that not only regular drivers travel relatively safely but that emergency vehicles and essential workers such as healthcare providers and law enforcement are able to get to work and do their jobs effectively.
Using the route system means that drivers can sometimes see plows out on the roads that are not actively moving snow or laying down salt. This doesn’t mean that they aren’t in use though as they could be traveling to their route. The amount of treatment each plow carries is enough for their specific plan so if they were to treat during their drive to get the the start of their assignment, they may not have enough to get the job done. Routes are designed to keep plows on the road as long as possible, doing as much work as possible before they need to stop to refuel or refill brine tanks.
“There’s always a game plan. Every route is mapped out,” said Bruning. “There’s a method to the madness.”
In the southeastern region of the state, snowfall doesn’t typically reach the one to two inches an hour it can up north by Lake Erie. However, it can still fall half an inch or more at times. With this continued snowfall, even as plows clear roads, they’re quickly covered again. When factoring in refueling and breaks for drivers, an inch or two of snow can accumulate in the time that plow is off the road. Bruning compares the process to attempting to dry a driveway with a towel during rainfall.
“Just because the plows are out doesn’t mean roads are going to be perfect and you’re going to be able to do what you do everyday,” he said.
Most of the progress ODOT makes clearing snow is done when it stops falling. Their goal is that primary routes be up to speed within two hours and secondary roads within four hours. According to Bruning, that goal was hit 95% of the time last winter and 98% the winter prior.
The biggest step Ohioans can take to help themselves and ODOT during winter weather is to plan ahead. Speak with employers about inclement weather plans and see if work from home is an option on tough winter days. For those who can’t work from home, consider taking some extra time and care when traveling to work on days with snowy roads. ODOT works to keep people prepared and updated on what to expect as winter storms approach in case those plans need changed.
“It’s not because we just don’t want people on the road because we’re anti-fun,” Bruning said. “We really don’t want people on the roads because it makes it tougher for us to do our job, frankly.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.