This sixth article in the Southeast Ohio Natural Burial Working Group’s series of articles is a updated version of article that Wenda Sheard wrote for the January/February 2021 edition of the Ohio Township News magazine, published by the Ohio Township Association. Thanks to the Ohio Township Association for granting permission to publish an update version of the original article.
Both Joe Bishop, who recently served as York Township’s cemetery sexton, and assistant sexton, Don Holley, have reasons to believe in natural burials, which many older folks in Athens County call “old-fashioned burials.”
Bishop explains, “Many aspects and processes currently in place in the burial industry are arbitrary, expensive, and unnecessary. In two of the major world religions some of these processes are highly frowned upon. There are no federal or state regulations that require the use of a vault, however many townships and municipalities have adopted this requirement. The embalming process as well is unnecessary, costly, unnatural, and in some cases toxic for the environment and for morticians.”
Holley, who has now worked for York Township for 25 years, cites his Christian faith as his reason for supporting natural burial. The King James version of the Bible, in Genesis 3:19, says: till thou return unto the ground; for out of it wast thou taken: for dust thou art, and unto dust shalt thou return.” Ecclesiastes 3:20 says, “All go unto one place; all are of the dust, and all turn to dust again.” Holley views vaults and embalming as delaying a body’s return to dust.
The York Township Board of Trustees agree with Bishop and Holley that natural burial options should be offered to township residents. Tim Warren, President York Township Trustees, says, “As society becomes more environmentally conscious, the Trustees wanted to offer the public a more affordable and natural option for their eternal resting place.”
Pedigo Cemetery
A donation by American Electric Power of a horseshoe-shaped plot of 3.549 acres surrounding the old Pedigo Cemetery in York Township gave the sextons and the trustees a perfect opportunity to establish the first new natural burial township cemetery in Athens County.
The original acre of Pedigo Cemetery has graves dating back to the 1800s. Because many of those burials occurred prior to the Civil War when embalming was introduced to the public as bodies of soldiers were preserved for their final journey home, those early burials were most likely natural burials. Pedigo Cemetery is expanding and returning to its roots as a cemetery allowing natural burials the old-fashioned way.
The York Township Planning Process
In June 2020, the trustees approved planning for the new cemetery area. In July 2020, they approved moving forward with the plans, and thus began seeking bids for excavations and drafting new cemetery rules and regulations. In September 2020, they approved bids for the work, which is currently underway.
With the assistance of Zach Sanders, when he was an Athens County Assistant Prosecutor representing townships, and Candace Curry, of the Green Burial Council, York Township drafted rules and regulations for that 3.549 acres to allow natural burials.
Jamie Perry, the current York Township Cemetery Sexton, says, “All the heavy site work is finished. Now the setting is a natural grassy meadow. We hope to lay out the individual burial sites before fall.”
Collaboration with Funeral Homes
Josh Bock, who is with Warren-Brown Funeral Home in York Township, says their funeral home will not lose any money from families who choose to bury their loved ones without a grave liner. That’s because the Warren-Brown Funeral Home does not make any profit on the sales of grave liners. The funeral home is willing and ready to provide natural burial services for families in accordance with their wishes. If families wish, they will allow them to wash and dress their loved one’s body before burial. Warren-Brown Funeral Home will provide transportation and refrigeration as necessary, and will help families obtain death certificates and provisional burial permits.
Tim Moquin and his father, Jack Moquin, of Hughes Moquin Funeral Home in Athens, Ohio, are also willing to provide natural burial services to families. After speaking with members of the Southeast Ohio Natural Burial Working Group, Tim Moquin began the process of becoming a Green Certified Funeral Service under the auspices of the Green Burial Council. In accordance with Federal Trade Commission regulations governing funeral homes, Tim Moquin is preparing a price list of all natural burial services and products that he’ll soon have available for families seeking a natural burial in York Township’s Pedigo Cemetery and elsewhere.
Conclusion
Townships have many choices. They can allow natural burials in their existing cemeteries in between plots with conventional burials. They can set aside natural burial areas. They can create conservation burial grounds, perhaps in conjunction with a conservation organization. Conservation burial grounds keep the land as natural as possible, and can include walking trails, recreation areas, birdwatching, pollinator gardens, and even a nature center.
Funeral homes can offer new products and services to families interested in natural burials, including shrouds, baskets, and eco-embalming. Funeral homes can offer interested families opportunities for more involvement in the preparation and burial process.
Simple changes of township cemetery rules can satisfy a diverse group of township residents interested in old-fashioned, natural burials, and can open up new business opportunities for local funeral homes.
Our Facebook Page, Southeast Ohio Natural Burial Working Group, contains more information. If you have questions or suggestions for future articles, please let us know. In future articles, we’ll write about other Athens County township trustees and funeral homes who support natural burial.
Southeast Ohio Natural Burial Working Group members are StarMary Castro, Cheryl Cesta, Wenda Sheard, and Natalie Wilson. They may be reached via their Facebook page, or by emailing Cheryl at cherylcesta@gmail.com
The group’s third Death Cafe, which is a safe space to talk about mortality and end-of-life planning, will be held 3 p.m. until 5 p.m. on Sunday, July 31st, at the Athens Friends Meeting House at 22 Birge Drive, Chauncey. To register and obtain location details, email SEOhioDeathCafes@gmail.com.
