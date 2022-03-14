NELSONVILLE — Southeast Ohio’s landscape of survivor support services is turning over a “new leaf.”
New Leaf Justice Enterprises, an initiative of the Survivor Advocacy Outreach Program, recently opened New Leaf Marketplace in Nelsonville, with other locations in progress in Athens and Glouster.
The marketplace experienced delays related to supply chain issues and rising cases of COVID-19 earlier this year, but is fully open and operational as of earlier this month.
At the site of the former Nelsonville Emporium, the marketplace has offerings familiar to patrons of its predecessor: coffee, grab-and-go lunch items and fresh soups.
But New Leaf is much more than its menu.
New Leaf employee and SAOP client Cynthia Anderson said of the program, “They’re helping me learn to love myself again.”
A holistic approach
Referred by other social service providers, the employees and clients of New Leaf are survivors of substance misuse and/or trauma, including relational violence such as sexual violence, domestic violence and stalking.
The program, which aims to serve clients for about two years, emphasizes support for individuals marginalized on the basis of gender, race, sexuality, and other identities.
As employees, New Leaf clients are generally paid $15 an hour, with work schedules flexible to accommodate other responsibilities. But the services offered by the program extend far beyond employment.
Clients are provided free transitional housing and supportive services — including childcare, advocacy and case management and counseling and recovery services. Although the program also connects clients with transportation, all services are offered within walking distance of one another.
Anderson said her walk to work from New Leaf housing, where she lives with her two teenage children, takes only seven minutes (and three seconds, to be exact).
Survivor Advocacy Outreach Program Executive Director Jennifer Seifert said the program’s holistic approach — offering a “three-legged stool” of employment, housing and supportive services — can be vital to recovery.
Seifert said, “For individuals to show up and be active and engaged employees assumes a lot of things about their life before they ever come to work: that they have safe and stable housing, that they have transportation, even that they have a washing machine easily accessible to them and that it’s not an enormous burden to wash a uniform.”
The program aims to foster a “community of support” among participating clients, Seifert said, aiming for about 10 housing units within each New Leaf “microcenter.”
Anderson said the community atmosphere has made it “real fun to work here,” adding that she enjoys talking to people and cooking as part of her job.
Anderson said she’s also appreciated various workshops and group trips that have taught participants about financing, various employment opportunities and even astrology.
Ultimately, by providing services to clients across different areas critical to quality of life, the New Leaf program aims to support clients in recovery while also preventing future trauma and violence as well.
According to SAOP materials, the services offered by the New Leaf program deploy evidence-based strategies, identified by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention as preventing child abuse and neglect; sexual violence; intimate partner violence; and/or adverse childhood experiences.
Seifert said SAOP is mindful that a program serving clients in so many different capacities creates power dynamics, which the program strives to limit.
As one example, clients are not required to participate in each of the services offered by the New Leaf program. This means if a client already has safe and stable housing, there is no need for that client to move into New Leaf housing. It also means if someone is not succeeding as an employee, their access to housing and other social services remains secure.
SAOP also works to refer clients who may not be the best fit for the New Leaf program to other programs offered by SAOP and local service providers.
Athens County Commissioner Chris Chmiel said he sees SAOP’s holistic approach to recovery services as “transformational” — both for individuals and for local economies.
Chmiel added that he is personally excited about SAOP’s work with the Athens County Land Bank, where he is a board member. The partnership between SAOP and the Land Bank is removing dilapidated buildings and replacing them with new, energy efficient structures, Chmiel said.
“This project is going to change the landscape for sure — with the structures that are being built and the businesses that are going to be opening up,” Chmiel said. “I’m really excited about where this could lead for transforming people’s lives.”
Roots and buds
New Leaf Justice Enterprises transformed rapidly from an idea into a reality.
Amid the shutdowns of 2020, the owner of the former Nelsonville Emporium, Jennifer L’Heureux, reflected on the Emporium’s inability to offer employees sick time, as well as her dissatisfaction with the wages offered by her business and other obstacles faced by her employees. She began reaching out for assistance to change how her business operated.
SAOP’s leaders had time to reflect too — even as the organization was witnessing a dramatic uptick in demand for its existing services.
“We were sitting around, like most of society, really seeing little fissures in our social support system turn into these enormous canyons, and saying to ourselves, ‘what do we want to arise out of the ashes of 2020?’” Seifert said.
As the New Leaf model began to take shape, Seifert found an eager partner in L’Heureux, now New Leaf’s community outreach coordinator, who offered not only convenient business space on the Nelsonville Public Square, but decades of varied, cross-sector experience in Athens County.
Support for the New Leaf program extended far and wide.
“Our funders recognized the holistic approach, and then the features of this amazing community came together to make this possible in our county,” Seifert said.
Now, the program is up and running in Nelsonville, but the folks at New Leaf Justice Enterprises have no intention of stopping there.
Down the road, SAOP hopes to expand the program to many locations across southeast Ohio — but in the short-term, the program is expanding in Glouster and Athens.
New marketplace locations are set to open this fall, according to the New Leaf website.
Chmiel said the county is working to secure more than $5 million to support New Leaf’s expansion through a Community Development Block Grant, available through pandemic relief funding.
Seifert said the Athens location will be smaller, assisting clients who rely on services in Athens while SAOP focuses more on areas with greater service gaps.
In Glouster, New Leaf is collaborating with the team behind Dirty Girl Coffee and the Glouster Revitalization Organization.
Co-founder and owner of Dirty Girl and Board President of the GRO Jane Cavarozzi said the collaboration is natural due to Dirty Girl’s focus on women’s economic progress and GRO’s focus on local development.
Dirty Girl Coffee has a business relationship with the marketplace, providing coffee products, while Cavarozzi and the GRO are working with New Leaf to coordinate efforts, find funding and create workplace venues, Cavarozzi said.
“A lot of nonprofits in the past have kind of worked in silos and we think it’s much more powerful having a collaboration where our projects complement one another,” Cavarozzi said.
Cavarozzi added Glouster’s need for a program like SAOP’s is great, pointing to issues such as a lack of employment opportunity, low per capita income and food insecurity
“Living wage employment, childcare services and recovery services are all ingredients that will help move our community forward,” Cavarozzi said.
While New Leaf works to realize its broader vision, SAOP’s existing programming continues to support individuals.
Anderson said the New Leaf program has provided the benefits of community, opportunities for self-growth, and a level of autonomy that is new to her. Since joining, she said she has gotten a driver’s license and bought a car.
Anderson has only been in the two-year program since November, but she is already considering how she might continue to support SAOP’s work once she ‘graduates.’
“I see myself around the area here so that I can help out growing the SAOP program, if it needs help,” Anderson said.
New Leaf Marketplace in Nelsonville is currently open Tuesday to Friday, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.
