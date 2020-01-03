The first baby to enter the world in Athens County this year was born in the early morning hours of Jan. 1, 2020 at OhioHealth O’Bleness Hospital.
Rumi Pushpa Rajan was born at 5:44 a.m. to Shweta and Prashant Rajan in Athens. She was weighed at 7 pounds, 9.5 ounces. Both mother and child are doing well, according to a hospital spokesperson.
As is tradition at OhioHealth O’Bleness Hospital in Athens, the couple was presented with a gift from the OhioHealth O’Bleness Guild for their child being the first baby to be born at the hospital of the new year.
Over the past 10 years, seven of the “first babies” born at O’Bleness were boys and three were girls. Most, like Rumi, were born on New Year’s Day, though a few years (like 2018) took an extra day for the first child to be born.
Previous “first babies” include Jaxon McQuaid on Jan. 1, 2019; Nolan Banks on Jan. 2, 2018; Avery Morris on Jan. 1, 2017; Lillian Spencer Link on Jan. 1, 2016; Genivieve Dawn White on Jan. 1, 2015; and Salman Alrumayh on Jan. 1, 2014.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.