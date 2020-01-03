First baby 2019

Pictured is Shweta (mom), Prashant (dad), Aisha Prashant Chopra (big sister), and Rumi Pushpa (baby).

The first baby to enter the world in Athens County this year was born in the early morning hours of Jan. 1, 2020 at OhioHealth O’Bleness Hospital.

Rumi Pushpa Rajan was born at 5:44 a.m. to Shweta and Prashant Rajan in Athens. She was weighed at 7 pounds, 9.5 ounces. Both mother and child are doing well, according to a hospital spokesperson.

As is tradition at OhioHealth O’Bleness Hospital in Athens, the couple was presented with a gift from the OhioHealth O’Bleness Guild for their child being the first baby to be born at the hospital of the new year.

Over the past 10 years, seven of the “first babies” born at O’Bleness were boys and three were girls. Most, like Rumi, were born on New Year’s Day, though a few years (like 2018) took an extra day for the first child to be born.

Previous “first babies” include Jaxon McQuaid on Jan. 1, 2019; Nolan Banks on Jan. 2, 2018; Avery Morris on Jan. 1, 2017; Lillian Spencer Link on Jan. 1, 2016; Genivieve Dawn White on Jan. 1, 2015; and Salman Alrumayh on Jan. 1, 2014.

