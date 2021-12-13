Whether the fireplace is used for pure decorative pleasure or as a primary heating source during those cold winter months, if they are not maintained or used properly, fireplace and chimney systems can be safety hazards that can lead to tragedy.
Your chimney might add interest to your home, but its real function is to carry dangerous smoke and gases from your fireplace, wood stove or furnace safely out of your home. A chimney helps your household air stay breathable just as your windows and your bathroom vents do. However, unlike those other exhaust points in your home, chimneys need a special kind of care.
Follow these preventive measures to avoid chimney fires:
- Only burn well-seasoned firewood to limit creosote build-up in the chimney.
- Do not overload the firebox.
- Have your chimney cleaned by a chimney sweep annually.
- Inspect your chimney, looking for:
- Cracked masonry
- Cracked or collapsed flue tiles or tiles with large pieces missing
- Creosote flakes and pieces found on the roof or the ground
- Evidence of smoke escaping through mortar joints or masonry or tile liners.
How do I know if I have a chimney fire?
Some chimney fires may go unnoticed by homeowners and will extinguish themselves after a few seconds or minutes. Other more noticeable fires usually have a popping sound like you would hear with wood burning in a fireplace, only much louder. There have been reports of a rumbling sound coming from the chimney during fires. You may be able to see flames or thick smoke being emitted from your chimney even after the fire in the firebox has been extinguished.
What do I do in case of a chimney fire?
In case of a chimney fire, here are some safety tips:
- If you have a fire extinguisher, and you feel safe doing so, you should insert the nozzle into the chimney (or stove), empty all the contents, and close the door.
- Always try to close the door if you have one, as you need to limit the amount of air supply.
- Get everyone out of the house and call 911.
- When you are safely outdoors, use a garden hose to wet down the roof if possible.
Any questions, please feel free to contact the Athens fire department, or go to www.csia.org<http://www.csia.org/> and follow the homeowners link to chimney safety overview.
Lt. Dan Riley
Athens Fire Department
