The city of Athens has released a set of guidelines intended to help residents celebrate Halloween safely within the city limits.
The guidelines are made in accordance with Ohio Director of Health's Stay Safe Ohio Order, issued originally in April; the Athens City Council Face Covering Ordinance, issued in July 8; and other aspects of city and statewide code.
Gathering limitations
The maximum number of individuals allowed in a private residence is 10, unless exempted by the Governor’s State Order, e.g., members of a household, family or residence.
The capacity of each business is prominently posted at the business; social distancing rules apply.
The maximum number of individuals for an outdoor venue is 10, unless exempted by the Governor’s State Order, e.g., members of a household, family or residence.
COVID-19 safety requirements
People must maintain social distancing of at least 6 feet, with the exception of family or household members.
People must wear a face covering when entering, exiting or waiting in line outside a business, as mandated in the Athens City Council Adopted Face Covering Ordinance. People can remove their facial covering in a bar or restaurant while eating or drinking, however, people must wear a face covering if they are not seated at their table or at the bar.
People must wear a face covering — covering the nose, mouth and chin — when a person is unable/does not maintain social distancing from people who are not members of their household, even in an outdoor setting.
People riding on public transportation must (1) maintain social distancing to the greatest extent possible and (2) wear a facial covering.
Trick-or-treat COVID-19 safety requirements
What are facial covering requirements for trick-or-treating or passing out treats?
People who are trick-or-treating and passing out treats must wear a face covering and observe social distancing from people not from their household. Exceptions to this include children under 10 years old, and the State order further says face masks should never be placed on children younger than 2 or anyone who cannot readily remove them.
Trick-or-Treating is only allowed Oct. 31, 5:30-6:30 p.m. only in residential areas of the city. There will be no trick-or-treating in the uptown business area.
Non-COVID-19 ordinances
Nuisance party: The city can shut down a nuisance party conducted within the city on private or public property. Once ordered, the party must stop immediately and all people not residing at the premises must leave immediately.
Criteria for such a party include: disorderly conduct; illegal open container; outdoor urination or defecation in a public place or on the property of another; unlawful sale, furnishing, dispensing or consumption of beer or intoxicating liquor; sale or furnishing of beer or intoxicating liquor to an underage person; possession or consumption of beer or intoxicating liquor by an underage person; illegal use of a controlled substance; public indecency; unlawful deposit of litter or refuse; the damage or destruction of property without the consent of the property owner; unlawful pedestrian or vehicular traffic; standing or parking of vehicles that obstructs the free flow of traffic on the public streets and sidewalks or that impedes the ability to render emergency services; unlawfully loud noise; or any other conduct or condition that threatens injury, inconvenience, or alarm to persons or damage to property which is hereby declared to be an unlawful public nuisance.
Obstructing a Sidewalk: People cannot obstruct pedestrian travel on a sidewalk.
Noise ordinance: Two main issues apply to Halloween regarding noise: (1) radio and other sound devices and (2) voice noise; these apply to individuals, businesses and organizations.
Sound must be plainly audible at 50 ft from the building, structure or vehicle or greater than 85 dB during the hours between (a) 10 p.m. to 7 a.m., Sunday evening through Friday morning or (b) midnight to 7 a.m. Saturday and Sunday morning; or the sound must be greater than 85 dB inside another dwelling unit, when windows and doors are closed between the hours of 8 a.m. and 8 p.m.
Public indecency: People cannot expose their private parts or engage in masturbation or sexual conduct that is likely to be viewed by and affront others.
Under-age Drinking: People shall not sell or give beer or an intoxicating liquor to a person who is less than 21 years old unless they are a parent or legal guardian and the drink is consumed on their premises. No person who is less than 21 years old shall possess or consume any beer or intoxicating liquor unless give to them by a parent or legal guardian and the drink is consumed on their premises.
Possession of opened bottle or container of beer or liquor:cPeople must not have an opened bottle, flask or container of beer or intoxicating liquor in a motor vehicle or public place.
Fines
The fine for not wearing a facial covering or social distancing as prescribed by the Athens City Ordinance is $100. It is considered an administrative offense.
Anyone who attends a social gathering or invites people known to be COVID-positive may be charged with spreading contagion in violation of Ohio Revised Code, a second degree misdemeanor, punishable by up to a $750 fine and 120 days in jail. The person hosting, who knows a COVID-positive person is attending, could be charged with complicity to spreading contagion, which is also a second degree misdemeanor.
The first offense for a nuisance party carries a fine of $150 and is considered an administrative offense.
A first violation of the city's noise ordinance is $100 and is an administrative offense. A second violation within 30 days is a minor misdemeanor. Any subsequent offense within 6 months of the second violation is a misdemeanor of the fourth degree.
Public indecency is a misdemeanor of the fourth degree, punishable by up to 30 days in jail and a $250 fine.
Under-age drinking or serving an underage person constitutes a misdemeanor of the first degree, punishable by up to 180 days in jail and a $1,000 fine.
Possession of opened bottle or container of beer or intoxicating liquor is a minor misdemeanor and the fine is up to $150.
Students cited for a city ordinance violation may be subject to being reported to the university, as Ohio University has a standing Public Records Request. Athens Police and the Ohio University Police Department citations are reported to the OHIO Community Standards Office each Monday. Also reported to the Community Standards Office are any campus violations, whether in the residence halls, in other campus buildings, or within classes.
Students cited for a State ordinance violation may also face being reported to the university. This is also part of Ohio University's standing Public Records Request
Bars will still be subject to the Emergency Rule OAC, and as such last drinks will be served at 10 p.m. and bars must be empty by 11 p.m.
There will be no special parking offered, and parking meters will still be operating during the Halloween holiday. The Parking Garage at 15 E. Washington St. will be open.
Reporting a violation
Health emergencies can be reported by calling 9-1-1. Gatherings that do not follow the state or city's ordinances can be reported to the Athens City-County Health Department. Reports can be filed at athenspublichealth.org/get_more_help/complaint_form.php.
You can file a report with the university at https://bit.ly/36q46eB
You can call the City of Athens Police Department at 740-592-3313
You can call the Ohio University Police Department at 740-593-1911
Additional questions about Halloween regulations in Athens can be sent by email to: cityadmin@ci.athens.oh.us Please include the words "Halloween Question" in the subject line.
