With recent shootings in Texas, California and New York, many people, including David Schenkelberg, Hopewell health chief clinical officer, are horrified by the recent violence.
“I too feel at a loss for words about how to describe this for myself let alone to children and other adults,” he said during a recent interview and an email shared with staff and The Athens Messenger.
One thing to know about violence is that in general, it is very hard to know when someone is going to do something violent, if they have never been violent.
“It’s the hardest part of this,” he said. “Mental health facilities, schools, law enforcement can’t do anything when there is not a clearly identified statement of action that may lead to violence.”
A key to talking to someone about violence is having a place that allows them to talk that feels safe, Schenkelberg said.
“When they talk, they need to have a sense of safety or normalcy,” he said. “The discussion doesn’t have to be about the shooting itself, sometimes it’s just about having that connection.”
When talking with someone about gun violence, Schenkelberg said adults should make sure it’s developmentally appropriate.
He said adults should stay truthful without giving lots of detail. For older middle and high school students, adults can be more concrete and detailed in discussing what the schools do and what happened. He suggested students talk with guidance counselors if available.
“That is part of what makes discussions hard right now, most schools are empty, so talks are more limited,” Schenkelberg said.
For parents or guardians of children who may take the violence to heart more than others, he suggests observing the differences in the child.
A loss of appetite or sleep pattern, being more withdrawn or being clingy are natural responses.
“Those things often natural responses, but anything longer than that is time to seek guidance on what to do next,” Schenkelberg said.
For everyone, he suggests limiting watching content regarding the event, especially young children.
“They don’t have the mental capacity to deal with it. Even for older teens, it is helpful to attempt them to move them away from social media and TV,” Schenkelberg said.
The biggest piece of advice, he has is getting back into a routine. Set bedtime hours, have meals regularly and continue extra-curricular activities.
“The main concerns are when you have a child having a strong response over an extended period of time,” Schenkelberg said. “You may see someone, maybe having some emotional problems and this stressor compounds it more. Being able to then connect with a professional can be helpful.”
It is important to note that in general, schools are very safe, Schenkelberg said.
Teachers and personnel work hard to keep students safe,” he said. “They have pretty strict guidelines about who is let in the building.”
Hopewell Health offers comprehensive crisis intervention, counseling and psychology services to every school within the agency’s seven-county area, which includes Athens County.
Mental health issues can be found in every school building within Hopewell Health’s coverage area, but the likelihood of violence there is quite low, Schenkelberg said.
“We know the presence of having social and emotional issues is not a sign of violence,” he said. “The kids who are really in need, the ones we become concerned about, isolate or don’t get identified in some way. They may have thoughts and ideas of being violent due to the lack of contact. When an individual is isolating, there is a lack of an ability to intervene.”
Another way mental health is addressed in the school systems is through the school resource officer program.
Athens County Sheriff’s Office provides school resources officers at Tri-County Career Center, in Nelsonville, and Trimble High School and Trimble Middle School.
SROs are certified peace officers in the State of Ohio, said Aaron Maynard, who is in charge of the sheriff’s office SROs. He has been with the agency for 24 years, and this is his first school year leading the SROs.
SROs also go through specific training through the state to serve as mentors to the students.
“We work in collaboration with the districts,” he said. “The first component of what we do is the safety piece. Our SROs also provide guidance and mentor young students. They are serving as positive role models. Students can come to them with concerns, whether they are personal or school-related. We have had a great relationship with the school districts.”
Safety is among Athens County’s school districts and the sheriff’s office main concerns.
“Our SROs presence is an indiction that violence of any type is not acceptable in those schools, and we will not allow it to occur to the best of our abilities,” Maynard said.
The school districts have SROs for a reason, he said.
“They are trying to be proactive in mitigating concerns parents generally have about whether their child will be safe,” he said. “It’s commendable that the schools came to us to start this. We’re proud of the services we provide.”
Schenkelberg said he is concerned about how isolation due to the pandemic has had on school-aged children’s mental health.
“When we take kids out of their natural connection, be it school, their family or extended family, they learn less social interaction skills,” he said. “How that contributes to violence, we don’t know. It’s a difficult piece for all of us: Being aware of and being able to intervene in a way that eliminates a violent risk.”
For individuals who are concerned about themselves or others, Hopewell Health offers a crisis hotline, which is open 24 hours a day, seven days a week. It can be reached at 888-475-8484.
The agency also offers crisis response, which sometimes takes the form of mobile response where a Hopewell Health staff member goes out to the community, such as a hospital.
“In most of our clinics, we have same-day access. When someone comes in seeking an appointment, we’re able to to get them in within a few days,” Schenkelberg said.
One problem that Hopewell Health runs into with mental health cases is that family members want someone to receive help, but they reject it.
“We as professionals can someones make a connection to help make them see that services can be helpful in a way that doesn’t force them into treatment,” Schenkelberg said. “If someone is actively concerned that they’d be violent, we can do an assessment.”
Attempts to contact Athens City School and Alexander Local School districts were not returned in time for this report.
