Dayton Mayor Nan Whaley is sick of the Republican supermajority in Columbus.
Sitting in the upstairs patio of Donkey Coffee in Athens, Whaley lamented to The Athens Messenger what she said has been a legacy of corruption and negligence at the Ohio Statehouse, and in the governor’s office.
“I think their attitude of arrogance and belief that nobody cares about what they’re doing at the Statehouse has got to go — we’ve got to stand up and say ‘enough,’ that we deserve a government and a governor that works for us,” Whaley said.
That’s why Whaley said she is running for governor in the Democratic primary, facing off against Cincinnati Mayor John Cranley in May 2022, for the opportunity to challenge the Republican hold on almost every facet of state government.
Whaley said she is looking past the primary and wants to get her platform out now: it’s time for the cycle of corruption to end in Columbus.
The most recent scandal to rock the state legislature was HB6, a nuclear energy bailout bill that led to Republican House Speaker Larry Householder, R-Glenford, being arrested in one of the largest alleged racketeering scandals in the state.
However, Whaley said HB6 is just part of a statewide Republican legacy of corruption, pointing to other scandals such as “coingate,” a mid-2000s incident surrounding unorthodox and rare coin investments to members Ohio Republican party.
Whaley has previously announced a plan to combat statewide corruption that includes four points, according to a release:
- Create a new Public Accountability Commission to investigate corruption and shed light on political wrongdoing.
- Bolster funding to the agencies tasked with upholding ethics in Ohio, while aggressively seeking to collect penalties owed to taxpayers.
- Hold her administration and all its appointees accountable to the highest ethical standards
- Work with the legislature to close dark money loopholes and bring transparency to political spending.
She said another issue created by the supermajority control of the state leads to another consequence: small communities like Athens and Belpre get cut out of the picture.
This week, she said she traveled throughout southeast Ohio and listened to what communities had to say, and said she heard one common theme: towns and cities throughout the region feel like they have no real partnership with Columbus.
As mayor of Dayton, Whaley said she has had a similar experience.
“One of the big reasons I decided to get in the governor’s race is because, like Dayton, we have real communities that have had no real partnership or help from the Statehouse,” Whaley said. “And that’s because the Statehouse has been more interested in it’s self-interest and self-dealings.”
“Rather than what’s going on with everyday communities across the state, particularly in southeast Ohio.”
To that end, Whaley said she would seek to include communities in the state policy-making process. She said she believes in the “conservative” idea that “the best form of government is the government closest to the people.”
She said she wants to see local governments making the decisions on what they need, and the state funding those decisions.
She also emphasized the importance of bringing solid, good-paying jobs to not just southeast Ohio, but also other underserved areas of the state.
She emphasized what she says is her pro-labor policy. She said she wants to see the minimum wage raised to $15. She also pointed to her ties with labor as mayor of Dayton, and also pointed to recent labor endorsements, including from Ohio Association of Public School Employees (OAPSE/AFSCME) and Industrial Division of the Communications Workers of America (IUE-CWA).
“There’s a better way forward — you have great affordability, high quality of life in these small communities and some young people do want to live in a small community and create space and have their kids grow up with their grandparents,” Whaley said.
“But they can’t do it because they don’t have the choice of a good-paying job. It’s unacceptable — it doesn’t have to be this way.”
Whaley said a critical sector of jobs Ohio needs to develop is in renewable energy.
In Appalachian Ohio, which has seen an exodus of extractive industries like coal, Whaley said renewable energy is an essential to rebuilding the little cities of black diamonds.
Whaley said she is part of the Marshall Plan for Middle America, which seeks to restore jobs, and build renewable industries in precisely where the extractives used to be.
She said she believes the state government presently has no interest in expanding the renewable industries to southeast Ohio.
“(The Republican-controlled General Assembly) is more interested in their politics than people’s paychecks, so they’re not interested in renewable jobs when every economist says that’s the future growth.”
She said building up the renewable sector across Ohio will revolutionize the state economy, much like how cities like Dayton and across southeast Ohio pioneered the industrial revolution.
“We were the place that made the industrial revolution happen,” Whaley said of Ohio. “The new revolution is renewable energy jobs — good-paying, quality jobs that have great opportunities for people to provide for your family.”
Whaley also discussed gun control with The Athens Messenger.
She has been a major proponent in Ohio, and on a national scale following the 2019 Oregon District shooting that left 10 dead in a matter of 30 seconds.
She has consistently advocated for gun reform, but emphasized to The Athens Messenger gun control has nothing to do with the vast majority of lawful gun owners.
“We’re not talking about responsible gun owners here, right,” Whaley said.
She reflected on her experience managing the crisis following the 2019 shooting.
“(The shooter) never should have access to (an assault-style rifle),” Whaley said. “We’ve got to get illegal guns out of the hands of that shouldn’t have them.”
She said, like many of the woes in state government she described, she credited the failure to enact any meaningful gun legislation to a small but incredibly vocal element of the Republican supermajority in state government.
She said she believes ‘common sense’ gun reform is not controversial at all.
During his term as governor, Mike DeWine has repeatedly stated the need for need for gun reform. However, in 2021, DeWine signed a controversial “stand your ground” law into effect, which significantly relaxes laws of firearm engagement for civilians, after hinting he might veto it.
Whaley said DeWine has paid only lip service to meaningful gun reform while doing nothing in reality.
“As governor, Mike DeWine is just too weak to stand up to those extreme interests,” Whaley said.
In general, she added she does not believe DeWine’s governorship has been a success.
“He says the right things but doesn’t do the actions,” Whaley said. “If you like lip service, you’re going to like Mike DeWine.”
Whaley said she has already seen a strong grassroots response to her campaign.
“I come from a city that’s like the rest of the state where people have grit and resiliency, who work hard and play by the rules and think you should get ahead if you do — that’s not happening in Ohio,” Whaley said. “And I think that really resonates with people across the state.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.