COVID-19: 5 Things to Know
By SYDNEY DAWES/Courier Editor

A third case of COVID-19 was confirmed by the Athens City-County Health Department on Sunday afternoon. No further details about any of the patients have been made available at this time. 

The first case was confirmed by the Health Department on Thursday morning, the second was confirmed on Saturday. On Thursday the Health Department stated they were investigating people who have contact with the first patient. It is unknown if each additional case has a connection to the first. 

These cases follow an announcement from Ohio University on Wednesday that a student was diagnosed with COVID-19 on March 24. The student developed symptoms while studying abroad, and was tested upon returning to Athens. The student briefly self-quarantined in Athens County before returning to their home county.

As updated by the Ohio Department of Health, at 2 p.m. on March 29 there are now 1,653 confirmed COVID-19 cases in Ohio and 29 deaths.

