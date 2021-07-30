Out in front of the Convocation Center, by the bike path where Athens residents and students are often seen picnicking, lounging or passing by on bicycles, is now filled with a more somber sight: a three-fourths scale replica of the Vietnam Veterans Memorial.
The Wall that Heals, a traveling Vietnam War Memorial like the one in Washington D.C., has been set up in Athens for the week — offering visitors an opportunity to reflect, pay respects to the fallen and give those touched by the war, as the name suggests, a moment to heal.
The monument in D.C. the traveling wall is based on was designed by Athens native Maya Lin, who was an architecture student at Yale in the late 1970s. Her parents, professors at Ohio University, had fled communist China as young adults.
Like in Washington, the names of the 58,318 men and women who died in combat or are listed as missing in action (MIA) fill the V-shape wall, and seem to produce an “infinite list of names,” as the D.C. memorial website puts it.
The Athens Messenger spoke to volunteers and visitors, and many had a deeply personal connection to the struggle in Vietnam.
Eric McCoy, 77, of Guysville was in attendance on Wednesday to volunteer with the construction of the wall.
“I can’t get to D.C., so this is my part,” McCoy said.
McCoy, who was in the Navy aboard the USS Enterprise in 1961, which was a few years before American involvement in the country became a true military engagement.
“A lot of the shipmates that went over there and never came back,” McCoy said. “I don’t know whether their names are on this wall or not.”
Todd Aubry, of Nelsonville, told The Athens Messenger he is a disabled veteran, and his father and uncles were Vietnam Veterans. He was helping set up The Wall that Heals on Wednesday.
“This is my way of paying my respects to them,” Aubry said.
Others remembered their experience in wartime Athens — following the riots that erupted in 1970 following the Kent State Massacre, which saw the university suspend the end of the semester.
Linda Chiki, 59, was volunteering for the wall. She said she had an 18 year-old cousin who was drafted into the war and did not return.
“At the age of 18 —and that affected our family,” Chiki said.
She said she recalled being a girl in the Athens school district during the riots, and seeing National Guard soldiers.
“And we had to be on buses, and seeing the National Guard at every single meter, and seeing the windows that were boarded up and busted out, and the tear gas, and everything that was happening in protest of the war,” Chiki said.
“And my husband’s brother, he was severely injured from Vietnam, and was going uptown to get something to eat, and a lady screamed ‘you know you’re a baby killer,’” Chiki said.
Another visitor to the memorial, Jan Hubbard, 70, of South Carolina, graduated from OU in 1973. She said she was visiting the campus and found out the wall was here.
She attended OU during the Kent State Massacre riots, and recalled it to The Athens Messenger.
“In 1970, we protested the war after Kent, the killings at Kent,” Hubbard said. “This has huge meaning to me, as a 70-year-old woman who went to this school, who sees a name that she recognizes on there.”
“What an impact the Vietnam War had on us,” she said.
Athens Mayor Steve Patterson told The Athens Messenger when Boone Troyer, the Athens County Convention Center and Visitors Bureau director, came to him with the idea to bring the Wall that Heals to Athens, he “saw the value right away.”
The wall last came to Athens in 2017.
Patterson, who is an Air Force veteran, said the memorial brings the significance and loss of the war back to Athens.
“When I look at the soldiers that left Athens in the 1960s to go to Vietnam, it brings it here to Athens County, it brings it here where people in the county can actually experience the wall,” Patterson said.
He said he was inspired by all the volunteers who turned out to help volunteer with the wall.
One group that volunteered to help assemble the wall was the Ohio University wrestling team — wrestlers were seen swinging hammers to stake the wall to the ground. Shakur Laney, the assistant coach of the team, said the wrestlers wanted to give back to veterans and honor the fallen.
“We thought, you know, we’re younger, we thought we’d do right by the community and help out,” Laney said. “It’s also a way for us to give back and help these guys as well, fighting for our country, it’s the least we can do.”
Vic Muschler, who is the site manager for the Wall that Heals, said the program (which is a part of the Vietnam Veterans Memorial Fund, who founded the wall), brings comfort and education on the war across the country.
After the actual wall in D.C. was completed in 1982, the VVMF decided to take the memorial on the road, Muschler said.
“So that we could not only bring it to those who can’t make it to Washington D.C., but they also want to continue the mission of education of the war and the times during the war, and why all of that is important,” Muschler said.
Muschler, like others, spoke about how the wall, either on the road or in D.C. can truly heal — not just the veterans but also a nation divided by the war.
“So they wanted to make sure that this brought that nation together and continued that healing,” Muschler said.
Chiki said the wall helped her heal, and will help veterans heal from the war.
“Watching it happen as a kid, and knowing your relatives are being sent (to Vietnam) — it’s hard,” Chiki said. “So this, this is healing.”
Patterson agreed, saying it can heal all veterans.
“It lifts them up, I would contend it lifts up all veterans,” Patterson said. “So it really helps everyone heal, to a degree because you see veterans and non-veterans getting to come and experience it.”
“There’s an element of comfort that comes from seeing the wall, but also a level of renewed sorrow that comes from those who lost loved ones.”
McCoy said veterans will often come out late at night for a moment of solitude with the wall. He said he has seen from his Vietnam veteran brother in law the weight the veterans bear.
“And he doesn’t talk about it,” McCoy said. “And I don’t ask him. Because if you ain’t never been there, you can’t talk about it, you can’t help them — the best you can do is give them a little bit of comfort.”
Hubbard said she doubts whether the scars from the war can ever heal.
“I don’t know if you can ever be healed,” Hubbard said. “This is a pretty deep scar.”
“To have lived through that, and see all these young men go off and a lot of them didn’t return, that was hard.”
The Wall that Heals will be in Athens until Sunday at 1 p.m. and open to the public 24 hours a day until then.
