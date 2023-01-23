An initial crowd of about 30 people grew to more than 100 Saturday as people of all ages protested Artifacts Galley and its owner Amy Mangano.
Artifacts, located at the intersection of West State and Court streets, has been a longtime staple of the uptown Athens business community. It offers ceramics, jewelry, T-shirts and more, catering to a more bohemian, college-age crowd.
The protest, organized by Rylee Lee and Kaycie Tillis, came about as Mangano recently increased anti-transgender signage on the door of her business. She has been known for having anti-trans business practices for several years, according to some protesters.
Mangano, who was inside Artifacts at the time of the protest, climbed a ladder, removed merchandise from the store window and filmed the protest with her smartphone. She was wearing a black shirt with the definition of woman in white lettering: woman/noun/adult human female.
Protest signs included phrases such as “No TERFS on our turf,” “Feminism means all women,” "My child is not safe here" and “Discrimination is not feminism.” Several passing vehicles honked their horns in support of the protesters.
Around 11 a.m., most of the protesters walked from Artifacts to the Athens County Courthouse to continue their protest. Some stayed at Artifacts, holding up signs and writing messages in chalk on the sidewalk discouraging people from shopping at Artifacts.
Among the messages on the sidewalk was “Shop ethically — not here” with an arrow pointing to the shop and “TERF owned.”
TERF, Trans-Exclusionary Radical Feminism, is a "term for a person whose views on gender identity are considered hostile to transgender people, or who opposes social and political policies designed to be inclusive of transgender people,” according to the Oxford English Dictionary.
Protest co-organizer Lee, an Ohio University student from Marietta, said local businesses and the city expressed support of the protest.
Casa Nueva, which is in the same building as Artifacts, provided free coffee and hot chocolate to protesters. Someone made cupcakes and gave them out throughout the protest.
Besides protesting to let Mangano and the community know that she and her business are no longer welcome in Athens, Lee said organizers hoped the protest demonstrated the community's support for trans people.
“We wanted to make ourselves heard, to make it known that Artifacts is no longer welcome in Athens,” Lee said. “And to tell our trans friends that they are just as valid as the rest of us. … One person’s hate speech doesn’t invalidate you. We’re here for you. Feminism is for all women.”
After the protest, Lee said she and others will wait to continue their efforts against Mangano and Artifacts.
“We’re kind of waiting on what the city does,” Lee said. “There have been a couple back and forth emails between some of us and the city.”
If the protest or action by the city doesn’t result in the desired outcome of Mangano "no longer being here," Lee said they will continue to have more protests. “We’ll continue to provide explanations and services as to explain why this is happening and what actually we will be doing."
Saturday's protest included print-outs of chants and pamphlets on Mangano's statements against the trans community, some of which were published when this issue came up in May.
Kelly Rabideaux-Huq, a longtime Athens resident, participated in the protest to support transgender people, including her son.
She said she had known of Mangano’s feelings about trans people for several years.
“I learned about it through my children and their friends who had worked for her," Rabideaux-Huq said.
She said she believes that protests, such as the one held Saturday, were a way to bring awareness to an issue.
“I think it’s important to being awareness to anytime we have somebody in our community who is putting forth hate and misinformation,” Rabideaux-Huq said.
She noted that messages such as the ones posted on Artifacts’ front door and posted on Mangano's Twitter account impact people, in particular Rabideaux-Huq’s adult, trans son. When doing a search in Google for Artifacts, the business profile lists the store's website as Mangano's personal Twitter account, atheistathenian.
“They affect him on a mental health-issue level,” she said. “They effect his comfort going out in the community.”
Lee echoed Rabideaux-Huq's sentiment that Mangano's transphobic messages and business practices are hurtful.
Lee said several of Mangano's younger female employees expressed concern about women being put into unsafe situations.
“A lot of trans people who have shopped in there have been like, ‘She very highly discriminated against me. She was rude to me,’” Lee said of Mangano. “She’s been passing out miniature cards about what a women is — the sign on her door. … She’s been putting those in people’s bags.
“Just that spread of misinformation is what kills people,” Lee continued.
Women’s Declaration International USA, which created the women’s sex-based rights posted on the Artifacts door, hosted a livestream of the protest on its Facebook page, https://bit.ly/3R1eNtf .
Kara Dansky, president of the WDI USA and a former Athens resident, joined Mangano inside the store.
During their livestream commentary, they agreed that with a protest sign that "feminism means all women."
"I'm a women. Amy's a woman. We're both feminists and we're fighting for the sex-base rights of women and girls, so it's not entirely clear what these people think they're fighting exactly," Dansky said. "They're mad at the church. They're mad at the state, and I think that's quite understandable. It's not entirely clear why they're mad at a feminist who owns an art store."
After giving an overview of the Athens' population being a mix of residents and Ohio University students, Dansky noted that the vast majority of people protested most likely were not Athens natives, but rather people from suburbs of major cities.
"They just started chanting 'no TERFs in our town,' which is hilarious to me, as I grew up here," Dansky said. "They didn't grow up here."
Those observing the protest included people from Legal Observers, who observe and document interactions between law enforcement and demonstrators in anticipation of future civil or criminal litigation under the direction of National Lawyers Guild attorneys, according to the State of Ohio’s guild website.
At-Large Council Member Ben Ziff and 4th Ward Council Member Alan Swank also observed the protest from across the West State/Court intersection, before it went to the courthouse.
“As city council members, when we have the ability, it’s good to get out and about and see what’s going on in the town,” Swank said.
Swank noted that some protesters held up a black curtain in an attempt to prevent Mangano from filming. He said Mangano had every right to film the protest.
“In fact, you walk up and down Court Street, you would run out of fingers and toes to count the number of fixed cameras businesses have facing Court Street,” Swank said. “The city has those too, for the safety of the citizens in town.”
The protest was assisted by Athenians for Bodily Autonomy and Black Queer & Intersectional Collective.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.