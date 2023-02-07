People react to the chilly water after dipping into the water of Lake Snowden on Saturday during the 2023 Polar Bear Plunge. Proceeds from the event help Beacon School Parent Teacher Association, part of Athens County Board of Developmental Disabilities.
Messenger Photos by John Halley
Messenger Photo by John Halley
Members of a team from TAM Construction Inc. get out of the water of Lake Snowden on Saturday during the Polar Bear Plunge.
Photo by Nicole Bowman-Layton
Members of TAM Construction and others get out of the water Saturday during the Polar Bear Plunge, at Lake Snowden.
LAKE SNOWDEN — Over 200 community members took the plunge into Lake Snowden Saturday to help the Athens County Board of Developmental Disabilities.
Why would someone break the ice at Lake Snowden and jump into the frigid water and splash around a bit? It was certainly not because they are “Freezin’ for a Reason.”
With the temperature hovering around 26 degrees around 10 a.m. Saturday, Albany VFW Post 9893 hosted the 2023 Polar Bear Plunge at the lake, near Albany.
Plungers could easily fork over $40 each to help out for a good cause over at Beacon School and have done with it. But no, that would be too easy.
Maybe the plunge is a way to test an individual’s comfort level. Or perhaps it’s something at a more basic level of “man or woman versus the elements,” such as Robinson Crusoe’s struggle to survive on a desert island or the 1972 Robert Redford movie, “Jeremiah Johnson,” where the hero must battle the brutal winter as a trapper in the Rocky Mountains.
But more likely, it’s a case of friends pressuring other friends into jumping into the ridiculously cold water. After all, no one wants to be called a sissy. All kidding aside, it was a wonderful to witness 21 groups of fearless plungers — over 200 people total — jump into the water at Lake Snowden on Saturday to raise hundreds of dollars for the children at Beacon School.
A layer of ice, about an inch thick, covered the lake, except for the area were the plunge was held. Albany Area Special Response Team, as well as Athens County EMS, were on hand to help participants, in case of emergency.
The event’s proceeds benefit the Beacon School Parent Teacher Association, which used funds from previous Polar Bear Plunges for field trips and school supplies. Most recently, the funds were used to renovate the school’s two sensory rooms. Beacon School is part of the Athens County Board of Developmental Disabilities.
People were encouraged to participate in teams, with lines of people taking the plunge every 15-20 minutes. Some of the local groups represented at the Polar Bear Plunge included Ohio University Student Veterans Services, TAM Construction, Beacon School, Rumpke, Larry’s Dawg House, the Athens Sunrise Rotary, WSEO and WAIS radio personalities and the Ohio University Army ROTC.
