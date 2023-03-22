Athens Armory

The Athens Armory will be among six buildings that will be restored due to an Appalachian Community Grant of up to $17,674,641. The other buildings in the grant include the Coshocton Collaborative, Somerset Builders Club, Logan Theater and Community Arts Center and Hocking Hills Children’s Museum and Hocking Hills Chamber (in Logan), according to a press release.

 Photo by Nicole Bowman-Layton

Out of the $50 million awarded in the first round of funding for the Appalachian Community Grant Program, approximately $45 million went to projects in Southeastern Ohio, according to Athens Mayor Steve Patterson.


