Out of the $50 million awarded in the first round of funding for the Appalachian Community Grant Program, approximately $45 million went to projects in Southeastern Ohio, according to Athens Mayor Steve Patterson.
On Monday, Gov. Mike DeWine, Lt. Governor Jon Husted and Ohio Department of Development Director Lydia Mihalik announced the first major development projects that will move forward with support from Ohio's $500 million Appalachian Community Grant Program.
A total of $50 million in development grants will be awarded in the program's first round to launch four projects impacting communities in Athens, Carroll, Columbiana, Coshocton, Gallia, Hocking, Jackson, Jefferson, Mahoning, Meigs and Perry counties, according to a press release.
The following projects were selected due to their "shovel-ready" status, and each project will start construction/implementation within the next 90 days.
The City of Athens will receive an Appalachian Community Grant of up to $17,674,641 to revitalize 80,000 square feet of downtown space with the rehabilitation of six historic buildings in Coshocton, Logan, Somerset and Athens. The buildings include the Athens Armory, Coshocton Collaborative, Somerset Builders Club, Logan Theater and Community Arts Center, Hocking Hills Children’s Museum and Hocking Hills Chamber, according to a press release.
The At Work in Appalachia project will deliver regional programming through public/private partnerships, including rentable coworking space, business incubation centers, community gathering space for arts, culture, and technology programs, and the creation and expansion of mental health services. The project will expand existing collaborations and incentivize new partnerships that create downtown revitalization across the four-county region, and attract business and visitors to downtowns.
During Monday's City Council meeting, Patterson said Athens will serve as the fiscal agent for the grant.
"(The grant) will pretty much complete the capital stack to get the Armory completely renovated and back open again as a functioning building, which has only taken 12 years of my life away, but for good reason and good intentions," he said.
The Outdoor Recreation Council of Appalachia, which runs the Baileys Trail System, will receive a grant of up to $4,175,136 for the Southeast Ohio Nature, Heritage, and Art Sustainable Tourism Anchor Development to Transform the Appalachian Ohio Economy project.
The project will impact Athens, Buchtel, Nelsonville, Chauncey, Middleport and Jackson by focusing on developing tourism assets and essential connectivity to workforce development. The project also will focus on completing the trails and visitor facilities for the trail system and will offer lodging and connectivity with neighboring communities. The project includes essential workforce training for emergency rescue first responders, land managers and hospitality staff and will include expanded healthcare access in Athens and Meigs counties, according to a press release.
The Survivor Advocacy Outreach Program will address social determinants of health challenges in Athens, Glouster, Nelsonville, Gallipolis and Middleport by establishing a mental health drop-in center and advocacy trauma center and expanding four New Leaf Recovery Villages.
Turning Over a New Leaf for Appalachia Families Through Wealth, Health and Technology will be funded through a grant of up to $25,793,806. The program will offer shelter and transitional housing services, healthy food support, childcare and case management. The project will also include the construction of 3D-printed affordable housing, the renovation of downtown buildings and infrastructure to increase walkability, and the establishment of workforce development programs focused on transitional job programs, according to a press release.
Also receiving funds is the Utica Shale Academy of Ohio. It will increase access to workforce training for at-risk, low-income young adults, individuals, and families impacted by substance use disorders in Columbiana, Carroll, Jefferson, and Mahoning counties.
With a grant of up to $2,356,417, Utica Shale will create the Connecting Communities Through Workforce Training project, which will provide residents with a career pathway for in-demand jobs that allow them to earn a sustainable living wage.
“These transformational projects will help change the trajectory for families across Appalachia,” said Lydia Mihalik, director of the Ohio Department of Development. “With improved infrastructure and access to healthcare and workforce training, these families will be able to live out their dreams in their own communities."
The Appalachian Community Grant Program is administered by the Governor’s Office of Appalachia within the Ohio Department of Development and is part of the DeWine-Husted Administration's "Ohio BUILDS — Small Communities, Big Impact — A Plan for Appalachia," which focuses on enhancing the workforce in Ohio's Appalachian region and improving the area's infrastructure and healthcare, according to a press release.
In addition to the four grants, 21 organizations will receive $7,664,179 in technical assistance grants to cover costs associated with the planning and design of transformational projects that could be funded for development through future rounds of the grant program. The grants may be used to defray costs associated with planning, researching and writing development proposals for a project or group of projects. The Ohio Department of Development has also procured planners to assist communities with the creation of comprehensive plans and applications for the grant program.
The southeast Ohio programs receiving a technical assistance grant include:
- Buckeye Hills Regional Council — $1,625,000
- Ohio Valley Regional Development Commission — $1,587,775
- Mayors' Partnership for Progress — $474,450
- Ohio University (Health and Workforce Network) — $43,504
- Rural Action — $20,500
- The Ohio Historical Society — $5,765
The application period for the next round of development funding through the Appalachian Community Grant Program is expected to open in November. Guidelines for the grant program were developed in coordination with members of the legislature and numerous stakeholders. Full program guidelines are available at development.ohio.gov/AppalachianCommunityGrant.
