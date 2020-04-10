The ongoing COVID-19 pandemic completely changed Ohio’s primary election on March 17, but absentee, mail-in voting for the election has been extended to April 28.
Governor Mike DeWine and Ohio Department of Health Director Dr. Amy Acton postponed the state’s primary election the night before it was set to happen in interest of slowing the spread of the pandemic. On March 25, a bill was passed by the Ohio House and Senate that states Ohio’s primary vote will take place via absentee voting only, unless there are special circumstances.
All voters who are able will now be voting absentee. An application for an absentee ballot can be found in this edition of The Messenger on page A6. Applications can be filled out and mailed to:
Athens County Board of Election
15 S. Court St., #130, Athens, OH 45701
Applications can also be left in the ballot drop box at the rear entrance of our building. Applications can also be obtained by visiting the Board of Elections website, https://www.boe.ohio.gov/athens/, or by calling the BOE at 740-592-320.
